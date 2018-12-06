Mercedes-Benz @ Hochgurgl 2018: Stars in the snow

Drivers who are often confronted with difficult road conditions, and may even find themselves in mountainous regions, know the true value of all-wheel drive. At Mercedes-Benz there is a host of tailor-made solutions right across the entire range for drivers who appreciate high reserves of traction and excellent agility combined with optimum handling safety, and who therefore turn to a 4×4 drive system. All-wheel drive systems are available from the compact class and the CLS right through to off-road vehicles and light commercial vehicles as well as the Unimog, and in conjunction with a variety of different engines and body designs. And thanks to the continual enhancement of the all-wheel drive from Mercedes-Benz, drivers of such vehicles do not have to forego energy efficiency.



Except for Roadster models, all passenger car models from Mercedes-Benz are currently available with 4MATIC. This is also true of the A-Class, C-Class and CLS model series revised during the course of the year, as well as the new X 350 d 4MATIC (fuel consumption, combined: 9.0-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions: 236-230 g/km)1.

Fully variable: 4MATIC in the compact class

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class is as youthful and dynamic as ever, but grown-up and comfortable like never before. It completely redefines modern luxury in the compact class, and revolutionises interior design. Technologically the new A-Class not only takes first place thanks to MBUX – Mercedes-Benz User Experience: it also offers a number of functions that were previously the preserve of the luxury class. In certain driving situations it is able to drive semi-autonomously for the first time, and MULTIBEAM LED headlamps are available on request.

The new A-Class with the 1991 cc petrol engine is optionally available with the permanently engageable 4MATIC all-wheel drive system with fully variable torque distribution and comes in two output variants: as the A 220 4MATIC rated at 140 kW (190 hp) (fuel consumption, combined: 6.6-6.5 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions: 151-148 g/km)2 and as the A 250 4MATIC rated at 165 kW (224 hp) (fuel consumption, combined: 6.6-6.5 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions: 151-148 g/km)2. Both deliver their power to an automated 7G‑DCT dual clutch transmission. The sporty all-wheel drive system has been developed further compared with the predecessor, and now offers even more driving pleasure and efficiency.

SOURCE: Daimler