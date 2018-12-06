Mercedes-Benz grows worldwide sales in November

Mercedes-Benz has once again set a new sales record towards the end of this year despite a volatile market environment: 198,545 vehicles with the three-pointed star were delivered to customers all over the world last month. Under ongoing challenging conditions, Mercedes-Benz sold more units than ever before in a November (+1.5%). Further progress with vehicle availability, particularly in some international markets, had a positive impact on sales development in the three core regions. In the first eleven months of the year, 2,103,653 Mercedes-Benz passenger cars were handed over to customers, which is slightly above the high level of the prior-year period (+0.4%). Last month, the brand with the star maintained its market leadership in the premium segment in markets including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Portugal, South Korea, Japan, Australia and the USA.

“With more than 198,000 vehicles delivered worldwide, Mercedes-Benz has achieved its best-ever November sales. In a challenging market environment, we’ve been able to increase unit sales slightly also since the beginning of the year,” said Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing and Sales. “In China, we have delivered more than 600,000 Mercedes-Benz and smart vehicles since the beginning of this year. We are particularly pleased to be the first premium carmaker to achieve this sales milestone in China within one year.”

Mercedes-Benz unit sales by region and market

In Europe, Mercedes-Benz sold a total of 82,007 vehicles in November, an increase of 2.6% and a new record. In the first eleven months of the year, 850,957 units were sold (-3.3%). The development in Germany was particularly pleasing. Mercedes-Benz sold 29,188 passenger cars with the three-pointed star in its domestic market last month, another double-digit increase of +12.5%. Once again, the new A-Class was very popular in Germany: sales of the compact car doubled compared to last year’s November. In France, Switzerland, Poland, Denmark, Portugal and Hungary, more cars with the three-pointed star were sold last month than in any November before.

Mercedes-Benz set new records in the Asia-Pacific region: 75,392 vehicles were hand over to customers in November (+1.5%) and 862,419 in the first eleven months (+7.5%). In China, the biggest sales market, 52,151 Mercedes-Benz passenger cars were sold last month (+2.6%). In the period of January to November, Mercedes-Benz achieved growth of +11.7% and sold 603,089 units. This November, together with the models delivered by the smart brand, the car division of Daimler AG became the first premium automobile manufacturer to pass the milestone of 600,000 vehicles delivered in China within one year. Mercedes-Benz achieved further sales records in November in the markets of South Korea, India, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

In the NAFTA region, Mercedes-Benz sold a total of 35,842 vehicles in November (-1.8%). In the first eleven months of this year, 340,564 Mercedes-Benz passenger cars were handed over to customers in that region (-5.4%). In the United States, a total of 31,022 customers were delighted to receive their new model with the star last month, an increase of 0.6%. This means that a total of 283,943 vehicles were delivered in the United States in November (-6.0%). In Mexico, Mercedes-Benz set a new sales record in the first eleven months of the year.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz