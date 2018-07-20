Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class earns highest award

The Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class moves up a step in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s awards after earning a good rating in the passenger-side small overlap front test and getting improvements to its top-line headlights.

The GLE-Class previously qualified for a TOP SAFETY PICK award, and the changes boost it to TOP SAFETY PICK+ status. The award applies only to vehicles equipped with optional LED headlights and the optional Active Brake Assist with Cross-Traffic Function.

To earn the TOP SAFETY PICK award, a vehicle must have good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests, plus available front crash prevention that earns an advanced or superior rating and available acceptable- or good-rated headlights.

For TOP SAFETY PICK+, vehicles also need an acceptable or good rating in the passenger-side small overlap test and must have good-rated headlights.

The structure of the GLE-Class held up reasonably well in the passenger-side test. The passenger dummy’s movement was well-controlled by the safety belt and airbags, and measurements taken from the dummy indicate a low risk of injuries in a crash of this severity.

Beginning with models built after March, Mercedes-Benz improved the optional LED headlights, resulting in an improvement from an acceptable rating to good. The base halogen headlights provide inadequate visibility and earn a poor rating.

