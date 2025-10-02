Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS factory-fitted with Continental tires

Mercedes-Benz delivers both SUVs from the factory with EcoContact 6 Q tires

Mercedes Benz is again relying on Continental’s original equipment expertise for its GLE and GLS models. Both SUVs come factory-fitted with the EcoContact 6 Q tire, which has been specifically designed for efficient and quiet driving and also impresses thanks to its high mileage and reliable grip.

Continental’s engineers developed the EcoContact 6 Q with energy-efficient driving in mind – suitable for a wide variety of vehicle models, regardless of their drive type. This is made possible by the tire’s special rubber compound, which reduces energy absorption and therefore rolling resistance while driving. Continental also optimized the tread design of the EcoContact 6 Q to minimize rolling noise. The tire combines short braking distances with reliable grip on both wet and dry roads, along with excellent cornering stability – even at high speeds.

This tire line has been approved for the Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS models in the following sizes in numerous countries:

EcoContact 6 Q MO, 275/50 R 20 113W XL

EcoContact 6 Q MO, 275/45 R21 107Y

EcoContact 6 Q MO, 315/40 R21 111Y

EcoContact 6 Q MO, 285/40 R22 106Y

EcoContact 6 Q MO, 325/35 R22 110Y

EcoContact 6 Q MO, 285/45 R22 114Y

EcoContact 6 Q MO, 325/40 R22 114Y

EcoContact 6 Q MO, 285/40 R23 107Y

EcoContact 6 Q MO, 325/35 R23 111Y

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz