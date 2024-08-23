Mercedes-Benz GLC plug-in hybrid SUV offers best-in-segment all-electric range of 54 miles

The new 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV sets itself apart from the competition and the benchmark in its class by offering an impressive 54 miles of all-electric range, according to EPA certification

The new 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV sets itself apart from the competition and the benchmark in its class by offering an impressive 54 miles of all-electric range, according to EPA certification1. The vehicle is now available at U.S. dealerships starting from $59,9002.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV provides the optimum balance of electric efficiency and extended range for longer journeys. The sophisticated hybrid system features a 134 hp electric motor and 24.8 kWh battery to deliver a combined system output of 313 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. It offers an exceptional electric driving experience with an EPA electric range of up to 54 miles1, making most daily commutes more flexible and economical in all-electric mode without the need to rely on the internal combustion engine. Further optimizing efficiency, the “Hybrid” drive program prioritizes electric propulsion for the most appropriate driving situations, for example, during city driving. The standard 60-kW DC charging capacity enables a full battery charge to be achieved in as little as 30 minutes3 .

Consistent with the broader GLC SUV lineup, the streamlined packaging structure of the new plug-in hybrid model offers Standard, Exclusive and Pinnacle Trims, each providing a variety of comfort features and advanced technologies. The generous standard equipment level includes a self-leveling suspension system, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, KEYLESS-GO® and KEYLESS-START®, center airbag between the front seats, and much more. The GLC 350e also features the new third generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system, providing an expandable portfolio of in-car apps, as well as the new Routines function.

Customers can personalize their vehicle with the choice of 11 different exterior paint colors, including four MANUFAKTUR finishes, 13 different upholstery selections and six wheel designs that include two new wheels exclusive to the GLC 350e. The available AMG Line and exterior Night Package enable further individualization.

The new 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC SUV is now available at U.S. dealerships starting at $59,9002, joining the already impressive and highly compelling plug-in hybrid family that includes the GLE 450e 4MATIC SUV and S 580e 4MATIC sedan, both setting the standard in their respective segments.

EPA testing follows SAE Recommended Practice J1711, June 2010, “”Recommended Practice for Measuring the Exhaust Emissions and Fuel Economy of Hybrid-Electric Vehicles, Including Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles,” with some exceptions. EPA Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle Test Procedure Above pricing excludes $1,150 destination and delivery charge Charging times are estimated and may vary by location and equipment. Charging stations must be compatible with Combined Charging System (CCS). See your dealer for more information.

Trim Levels at a Glance

Standard Features –

starting at $59,9004 Exclusive Trim –

starting at $61,5504 Pinnacle Trim –

starting at $63,5004 Highlights Include: 3 rd Generation MBUX

Generation MBUX MB Navigation

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Digital Vehicle Key

KEYLESS-GO® and KEYLESS START®

PARKTRONIC with Active Parking Assist

DC Fast Charging

Mobile Flex Charging Cable

Self-Leveling System Suspension

Center Airbag Highlights Include: All Standard Features

Burmester® 3D Surround System with Sound Personalization

Parking Package with Surround View 360° Camera

GUARD 360® with Picture Taking Functionality

Enhanced Ambient Lighting

Illuminated Door Sills Highlights Include: All Standard and Exclusive Trim Features

Head-Up Display

DIGITAL LIGHT with Projections

Heat and Noise Insulating Glass

Technical Specs at a Glance

Engine 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo Plug-In Hybrid Output, combustion engine 201 hp at 6,100 rpm Torque, combustion engine 236 lb-ft at 2,000-4,000 rpm Output, electric motor 134 hp Torque, electric motor 325 lb-ft Combined system output 313 hp Combined system torque 406 lb-ft Charging capacity AC: 11 kW / DC: 60 kW Battery capacity (usable) 24.8 kWh Acceleration 0-60 mph 6.2 s (est.) Top speed (electronically limited) 130 mph / 87 mph (all-electric) Electric range5 54 mi Fuel economy – gas + electric5

(city/highway/combined) 60/70/64 MPGe Fuel Economy – gas only5

(city/highway/combined) 23/28/25 MPG

Above pricing excludes $1,150 destination and delivery charge EPA testing follows SAE Recommended Practice J1711, June 2010, “”Recommended Practice for Measuring the Exhaust Emissions and Fuel Economy of Hybrid-Electric Vehicles, Including Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles,” with some exceptions. EPA Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle Test Procedure

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz