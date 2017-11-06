Mercedes-Benz: G-Class available as Limited Edition: With Alpine accolade: the very special G-Class

G 350 d / G 350 d Professional (combined fuel consumption: 9.9 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 261 g/km*); G 500 (combined fuel consumption: 12.3 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 289 g/km*)

Stylish aesthete, robust off-roader or extrovert SUV – the new Limited Edition models of the G‑Class exemplify how versatile the all-terrain icon still is just before the end of its period of manufacture. A special feature is the embossed emblem of a test scene “Schöckl proved since 1979” on the centre armrest. Comprehensively equipped both inside and outside, the special models are each limited to 463 units in line with the internal model series code. The Limited Edition is available as the G 350 d and G 350 d Professional (combined fuel consumption: 9.9 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 261 g/km) and also as the G 500 (combined fuel consumption: 12.3 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 289 g/km). The exclusive special models are now available for ordering and will reach the showrooms in January 2018.



At 1445 metres, the Schöckl is far from being the highest peak in the Alps. And yet the local mountain of Graz is both famous and infamous, especially among off-road fans: for many years, not far from where the G‑Class is produced, Mercedes-Benz has used an extremely challenging test track on the mountain. This is commemorated by the embossed Schöckl badge on the centre armrest of the G-Class Limited Edition – a special kind of Alpine accolade. The emblem is bordered by the lettering “Schöckl proved since 1979” and “Limited Edition 1 of 463”. Another feature shared by the three special models is the “Limited Edition” inscription as an emblem on the body on the A-pillar. G 350 d and G 500 also bear the same inscription in illuminated form in the door sill.

There are key differences between the three models in terms of positioning and equipment specification. TheG 350 d Limited Edition is the aesthete among the brothers. Its paint finish is in designo mocha black metallic. A particular eye-catcher is the outer protective strip with an exclusive trim insert with a brushed aluminium look. The standard specification includes the Sports package with Exterior Stainless Steel package[1] and 48.3 cm (19-inch) 5-spoke AMG light-alloy wheels in titanium grey, the Chrome package[2], heat-insulating dark-tinted glass for rear side windows and rear window, heated windscreen and electric sliding and tilting sunroof.

The interior of the G 350 d Limited Edition indulges its passengers with upholstery in saddle brown designo nappa leather. The seats are in this single colour, while the dashboard and AMG Performance steering wheel feature a two-colour scheme in saddle brown/black. Matching this is contrasting topstitching in light brown. The standard specification also includes black designo piano lacquer trim, Exclusive package[3], Loading Protection package[4], leather-covered grab handle on the roof liner and Harman Kardon® Logic 7® surround sound system. The intelligent assistance systems, likewise installed ex-factory, include garage door opener, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Blind Spot Assist and Parking package[5].

The G 350 d Professional Limited Edition is positioned as a robust off-roader. The paint finish of this special model is in china blue. The external distinguishing features include a steel front bumper, protective grilles for the front turn signal lamps, front mud flaps and Professional Offroad package[6] including roof rack. Exclusive to the interior of this special model is the fabric covering of the centre sections of the seats in the classic diamond design of previous G-models. The standard specification includes heated seats for driver and front passenger, radio with Bluetooth and navigation, heated windscreen, Loading Protection package4 and auxiliary heater including remote control.

The role of the extrovert is embodied by the G 500 Limited Edition. Its paint finish in designo platinum magno contrasts with black add-on parts such as the trim insert in the outer protective strip. Painted in magno black are three louvres of the radiator grille and the spare wheel cover. In addition to Chrome package2 and Sports package[7], the standard equipment specification also includes heat-insulating dark-tinted glass for rear side windows and rear window, Harman Kardon® Logic 7® surround sound system, TV tuner, heated windscreen, Loading Protection package4 and auxiliary heater including remote control. Installed as standard are garage door opener, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Blind Spot Assist and Parking package5.

The special interior features include upholstery in black designo nappa leather with white topstitching, AMG Performance steering wheel in black DINAMICA microfibre/nappa leather, black designo piano lacquer trim, Chrome package2, Exclusive package3 and leather-covered grab handle on the roof liner.

The Limited Edition models at a glance:

G 350 d G 350 d Professional G 500 Number of cylinders/arrangement 6/V 6/V 8/V Displacement (cc) 2987 2987 3982 Rated output (kW/hp) 180/245 180/245 310/422 Rated torque (Nm) 600 600 610 Fuel consumption, combined (l/100 km) 9.9 9.9 12.3 CO 2 emissions, combined (g/km) 261 261 289 Price of basic model (€, net) €76,815.00 €67,600.00 €89,665.00 Extra cost of Limited Edition (€, net) €26,478.00 €19,745.00 €28,120.00 19% VAT (€) €19,625.67 €16,595.55 €22,379.15 Price from (€)[8] 122,918.67 103,940.55 140,164.15

[1] two high-grade side running boards on left and right; spare wheel cover in stainless steel with 3D Mercedes star

[2] radiator grille with chrome inserts; all-round chrome strips on the wood panels of the seat adjustment switches; chrome rings around the speakers in the front doors; load sill protector with “Mercedes-Benz” lettering

[3] Instrument panel in leather; illuminated door sill panels; DINAMICA black designo roof liner

[4] Load compartment cover, load protection net and trailer coupling with ball head

[5] Parking Assist PARKTRONIC and reversing camera

[6] Protective headlamp grilles; heat-insulating dark-tinted glass for rear side windows and rear window; preinstallation for hands-free system; roof rack with rear ladder; load compartment with wooden floor

[7] Exterior Stainless Steel package with two high-grade side running boards on left and right; spare wheel cover in stainless steel with 3D Mercedes star; 48.3 cm (19-inch) 5‑s poke AMG light-alloy wheels, painted black; spare wheel on rear door; designo floor mats in velour; sports exhaust system

[8] Non-binding recommended price for Germany including 19% VAT.