Mercedes-Benz expands its modular and scalable Van Architecture

To flexibly meet customer requirements, Mercedes-Benz Vans will offer vans with state-of-the-art combustion engines alongside electric vehicles on a single architecture in the future.

All newly developed vans will be based on the modular, flexible, and scalable Mercedes‑Benz Van Architecture. Starting in 2026, the fully electric models of the Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA) will be introduced. With the second variant of the architecture, the Van Combustion Architecture (VAN.CA), state-of-the-art combustion-engine vans will follow.

Regardless of the drivetrain, the new vehicle architecture allows for a clear differentiation between privately positioned vans in the luxury segment and commercially positioned transporters in the premium segment. Both variants, VAN.EA and VAN.CA, share around 70 percent of common parts and will be produced on the same line. This new Van Architecture allows for maximum synergies and generates economies of scale. With a maximally flexible product portfolio, Mercedes-Benz Vans is securing a competitive market position for the future.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz