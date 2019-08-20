Mercedes-Benz EQV: World Premiere for the first fully-electric premium MPV

Mercedes-Benz Vans presented the Concept EQV as a study at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019. Now the series version of the Mercedes-Benz EQV (combined power consumption: 27.0 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km, provisional figures)1 is celebrating its debut. The next member of the Mercedes EQ family combines emissions-free mobility with impressive driving abilities, high functionality and aesthetic design as the first fully-electric premium MPV from Mercedes-Benz. The Mercedes-Benz EQV will be displayed to the public for the first time at this year’s IAA (12 to 22 September).

The technical highlights include a range of 405 kilometres (provisional figures)1 and the rapid charging of the high-voltage battery from 10 to 80 per cent in less than an hour. The Mercedes-Benz EQV also offers ultimate comfort in the interior and unparalleled flexibility. Customers can also choose between two different wheel bases.

“Our MPVs meet the highest standards in terms of functionality and variability. The EQV also does not compromise in this respect. It offers comfortable handling, dynamic electro-aesthetics, intuitive operation and generous space – and all locally emissions-free. This means that it offers all of the typical qualities of the brand and segment that our customers expect, whether as a family car or a shuttle vehicle with a lounge-like character”, says Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

As a series-produced vehicle, the EQV is fully integrated into the production operations of the plant in Vitoria in northern Spain, where the V-Class and Mercedes-Benz Vito are also made. This facilitates flexible and synergetic production in direct correlation with customer demand.

SOURCE: Daimler