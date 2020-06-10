Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle charging service now integrated with BP Chargemaster’s Polar network

Mercedes-Benz EQC customers now can enjoy integrated access to the UK’s largest public electric vehicle charging network. Polar, operated by BP Chargemaster, is now available along with other charging networks, through one optional subscription, via Mercedes me Charge.

A three-year subscription to Mercedes me Charge comes as standard with the EQC, and due to the unique cooperation between Mercedes-Benz Cars UK and BP Chargemaster, Mercedes me Charge customers in the UK can upgrade their basic plan to have access to a Polar Plus membership (6 months subscription free). This membership provides the driver with a lower cost electricity tariff than on the basic option.

The EQC’s route-optimised navigation system calculates and directs drivers to their nearest Mercedes me charge points, taking into account the remaining electric range. Customers can also use the voice-activated MBUX system to find charging locations, as well as their availability and electricity pricing. Access to the charging stations is provided by the Mercedes me Charge card, Mercedes me App or via the vehicle’s media display – and customers can benefit from an integrated payment function with billing conveniently managed through Mercedes me.

Jason Allbutt, Head of Product Management Mercedes-Benz Cars UK said “With the launch of our first EQ SUV, it was important to help consumers with public charging accessibility. With Mercedes me Charge, customers no longer need individual subscriptions to charging networks, and can now access many charge points via the vehicle’s head unit or the Mercedes me app.”

Matteo de Renzi, CEO of BP Chargemaster said “The Polar network is the UK’s largest public charging network and is growing rapidly, with a focus on providing a nationwide network of 150kW ultra-fast charging – ideally suited to the EQC. BP Chargemaster’s partnership with Mercedes-Benz means customers can charge their EQCs via convenient charging locations across the UK, and increasingly at ultra-fast speeds. We continue to support EV drivers with their charging needs at home, at work and on the road, with all electricity usage on our public charging network certified as 100% renewable through REGOs.”

BP Chargemaster is also the Mercedes-Benz Cars UK preferred partner for customer home charging wallboxes, which are eligible for the government’s EV Homecharge Scheme grant.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz UK