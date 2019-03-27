Mercedes-Benz eCitaro: Zero local emissions through Berlin: The first of 15 fully-electric Mercedes Benz eCitaro buses has been delivered to the Berlin transport company BVG

The Berlin transport company BVG is now driving emissions-free at a local level with a fully-electric Mercedes‑Benz eCitaro. The first of the 15 urban buses was officially handed over today.

Mercedes-Benz eCitaro: a new chapter in emissions-free mobility in Berlin

Till Oberwörder, Head of Daimler Buses, handed over the key of the first eCitaro to Dr Sigrid Nikutta, Chairwoman of the Board of Management and Member of the Board for Operations at the Berlin transport company BVG. Oberwörder: “We are delighted that our eCitaro is now energising Berlin. With the locally emission-free eCitaro, the BVG has opened up a new chapter in the story of environmentally-friendly mobility. Of particular importance to me, is the fact that we are also supporting our customer with tailored consultations and customised service packages as they gradually change over to electromobility.”

Dr Sigrid Nikutta: “We are improving the quality of life in Berlin. At present we have about a billion passengers annually and two-thirds of them are already transported electrically in the metro, on overground trams and on our solar-powered ferries. These first few series-production buses mark the start of changing our bus fleet to environmentally-friendly, electrically-driven vehicles.”

The presence of Svenja Schulze, Minister for the Environment, Andreas Scheuer, Minister for Transport, Regine Günther, Senator for the Environment, Traffic and Climate Protection in Berlin and Ramona Pop, Senator for Economic Affairs, Energy and Public Companies in Berlin and Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board at BVG demonstrates the significance of the long-term changeover from combustion engines to locally emission-free drive systems for urban buses.

eCitaro: locally emission-free, highly efficient with an exclusive design

The Mercedes-Benz eCitaro is ideally suited to the legendary Berlin air because it is locally emissions-free and almost silent. The fully electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro brings electromobility for city buses to a whole new level, because it impresses with optimum energy efficiency. The basis for this is a unique thermal management with a heat pump for heating the passenger compartment, as well as temperature control for the battery and connected components. Many of these have been made available for the first time in line with the advent of the eCitaro. Its exclusive design is derived from that of the popular Mercedes‑Benz Citaro and makes for a very distinct appearance – the eCitaro is a very special type of Citaro.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Daimler