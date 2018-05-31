Mercedes-Benz e-Class adds new petrol and diesel engines to UK line-up

Mercedes-Benz has further expanded the E-Class range with a host of new petrol and diesel engines. The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Coupé is available to buy from £62,835, while prices for the Cabriolet start at £69,285. Pricing for the CLS 53 4MATIC+ starts at £74,050.

The 53s come with a 3.0-litre biturbo in-line six cylinder petrol engine, with the brand’s innovative new EQ Boost technology. It can generate 435 hp and 520 Nm, with an additional 20 hp and 250 Nm available from the EQ Boost system. The E 53 Coupé has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph and can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 4.4 seconds (4.5 seconds for the Cabriolet). The Coupé delivers up to 32.5 combined mpg and emits 203 g/km of CO 2 (Cabriolet: 32.1 mpg and 200 g/km).

The CLS 53 can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 4.5 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. It can achieve up to 31.7 mpg and emits 203 g/km of CO 2 .

An AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission comes as standard, and features extremely short shift times, fast response to shift paddle commands, a double-declutching function and multiple downshifts.

The fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive combines ultimate driving performance with a high level of driving safety in all conditions.

Standard equipment includes 12.3-inch widescreen cockpit display and 12.3-inch infotainment display; Parking Package including 360° camera; Memory Package, including electrically adjustable front seats and steering column; privacy glass (E 53 Coupe only); Multibeam Intelligent Light System; Nappa leather upholstery; wireless charging (E 53 Coupé and Cabriolet only); AMG Ride Control suspension; and split folding rear seats. The CLS adds a sliding sunroof; Burmester surround sound system and Keyless-Go.

The Premium Plus package is available for £2,595 on the Coupé and £1,595 for the E 53 Cabriolet, adding Burmester surround sound system; Keyless-Go Comfort package; and a panoramic glass sunroof (Coupé only).

The Comfort package can be added for £395 and includes Air Balance and Energizing comfort control. The systems work together to enhance the occupant’s overall comfort. This includes music, ambient lighting, and fragrance.

Mercedes-Benz E 400 d 4MATIC Saloon and Estate

Prices for the E 400 d start at £52,685 for the Saloon, and £54,685 for the Estate.

The E 400 d, which replaces the E 350 d, uses a new 3.0-litre straight six turbodiesel engine (codenamed OM 656) with an output of 340 hp and 700 Nm (up from 258 hp and 620 Nm). It can deliver up to 48.7 mpg on the combined cycle and emits 154 g/km of CO 2 (46.3 mpg and 161 g/km for the Estate). It has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph, and can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 4.9 seconds (Estate: 5.1 seconds).

Trim CO 2 (g/km) OTR price (£) P11D (£) Road fund licence (£) BIK tax rate (%) Saloon E 200 d SE 122 36,070 35,810 205 29 AMG Line 127 38,565 38,305 205 30 E 220 d SE 122 37,565 37,305 205 29 AMG Line 127 40,060 39,800 205 30 E 220 d 4MATIC SE 135 39,475 38,905 515 32 AMG Line 135 41,970 41,400 515 32 E 400 d 4MATIC AMG Line 154 52,685 51,800 830 35 E 53 4MATIC+ – 200 63,790 62,495 1,240 37 E 63 4MATIC+ – 245 84,915 83,100 1,760 37 E 63 S 4MATIC+ – 245 94,275 92,460 1,760 37 Estate E 200 d SE 129 38,070 37,810 205 30 AMG Line 135 40,875 40,305 515 32 E 220 d SE 129 39,565 39,305 205 30 AMG Line 135 42,370 41,800 515 32 E 220 d 4MATIC SE 140 41,475 40,905 515 33 AMG Line 142 43,970 43,400 515 33 E 400 d 4MATIC AMG Line 161 54,685 53,800 830 37 E 53 4MATIC+ – 203 65,790 64,495 1,240 37 E 63 4MATIC+ – 246 86,915 85,100 1,760 37 E 63 S 4MATIC+ – 246 96,275 94,460 1,760 37 Coupé E 220 d AMG Line 132 41,370 40,800 515 31 E 220 d 4MATIC AMG Line 141 42,970 42,400 515 33 E 300 AMG Line 181 42,235 41,350 830 37 E 53 4MATIC+ – 200 64,790 63,495 1,240 37 Cabriolet E 220 d AMG Line 139 45,865 45,295 515 32 E 220 d 4MATIC AMG Line 142 47,465 46,895 515 33 E 300 AMG Line 181 46,730 45,845 830 37 E 53 4MATIC+ – 200 69,285 67,990 1,240 37

