Mercedes Benz do Brasil exports 500 buses to Nigeria

Mercedes-Benz do Brasil announces the largest export order in the last ten years: 500 buses for Nigeria. The first 200 buses will be exported at the end of August and will be operated on the streets in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city. All buses for urban passenger transport will be delivered to the Coscharis Group by the end of the year.

Roberto Leoncini, Vice President Sales & Marketing at MB do Brasil, is very pleased about the large order to the most populous country in Africa and the export strength of the Brazilian Daimler subsidiary. The company exports buses and trucks to around 50 countries on different continents, including markets in Africa and the Middle East.

