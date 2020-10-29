Mercedes-Benz delivers three Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G with fully electric drive to Switzerland

Only a few weeks ago the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G celebrated its world premiere and already it is “electrifying” Zurich. The high-tech articulated city bus travels back and forth to high-tech destinations there: with the “ETH Link”, the EUROBUS welti-furrer AG transport company connects two locations – the ETH Zentrum and ETH Hönggerberg sites at Zurich’s public university, the Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule (ETH). EUROBUS is thus the first transport company to use the articulated bus with fully electric drive in regular service operations.

The “ETH Link” is the fastest connection between the ETH Zentrum and Hönggerberg sites. Previously, buses with diesel engines were used for the shuttle service. Three Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G are now being operated on this regular service route. The 18.13-metre long articulated buses are equipped with fully electric drives and a current collector for intermediate charging.

“Green” energy supply thanks to Swiss water power

Patrick Nussbaumer, Managing Director of EUROBUS welti-furrer AG, is impressed by the electric city buses on the route through Zurich’s inner city: “In addition to being environmentally friendly, the new electric buses are characterised in particular by smooth running, comfortable low-floor entry and an attractive interior and exterior design. The ETH is thus setting an example and strengthening its position as a future-oriented educational institution.” This also applies to the energy supply: the electricity for the operation of the electric buses is produced solely with Swiss water power – or as it is known in Switzerland, “Wasserstrom”; the standard term for electricity generated from environmentally friendly hydroelectric power. This conserves fossil resources and hugely reduces CO 2 ­emissions.

Armin Krieg, Head of Regular Service Bus Sales at EvoBus (Switzerland) AG: “We are delighted that with the introduction of the eCitaro G, we are able to continue our schedule for electromobility in city buses as announced and can underscore the leadership of Daimler Buses with regard to innovation and technology at, of all places, the very centre of technical and scientific research and teaching.”

Current collector charged at bus stop

The electric buses are recharged at the Hönggerberg bus stop at a charging station with an output of 300 kW. The charging mast is fitted with a contact hood. The current collector mounted on the vehicle docks here and thus starts the charging process. The eCitaro G has a battery capacity of 243 kWh.

The Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G articulated buses each offer space for a total of 131 passengers; 38 seats and standing room for 93 with two wheelchair places. One of the four doors is fitted with a wheelchair ramp so that passengers with restricted mobility can enter the vehicle without obstruction. The ETH commuters can also enjoy public Wi-Fi, USB ports for their own personal end devices and an efficient climate control system on hot summer days.

Exclusive shuttle service for the ETH sites in Zurich

The ETH Link is solely for students and employees at the ETH Zurich and their guests. During the day, the three vehicles travel back and forth between the ETH Zentrum and ETH Hönggerberg sites. The first morning connections (from 07.06 a.m.) and the last evening departures (until 6.54 p.m.) travel from and to Zurich’s main train station in order to provide train travellers with an optimum connection.

The EUROBUS transport company is the largest private bus company in Switzerland

EUROBUS is a member company of the Knecht Group and is the largest private bus company in Switzerland. The company has a fleet of 270 buses at its disposal – it includes mini and regular service buses as well as touring coaches. The company offers a diverse range of tours, combined air and bus trips, beach and hotel holidays as well as organised group tours. The EUROBUS Group is also active on public routes at ten locations in the German-speaking region of Switzerland and since 2018 it is the first company to offer national long-distance services. It is the only large bus and tour company that has obtained the QIII certification for the service processes segment. All EUROBUS companies are certified to the ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 14001 (environmental management) standards.

SOURCE: Daimler