Mercedes-Benz, Daimler Buses Solutions and Omniplus in Hamburg: Daimler Buses at the UITP Summit 2025

Daimler Buses will be presenting solutions for the challenges of transport companies today and in the future at the UITP Summit 2025 in Hamburg from 15 to 18 June 2025. The focus here will be on sustainability, economy and digitisation of electric mobility for city buses.
Mercedes-Benz at the UITP Summit 2025: eCitaro with next battery generation NMC4
The new NMC4 battery in the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro: More capacity, longer service life
New range specifications for electric buses from Daimler Buses: realistic data thanks to new battery models
Daimler Buses Solutions: multi-faceted electromobility from a single source
New Omniplus service enables zone-controlled speed control for buses from Daimler Buses
Omniplus: Digital services for greater safety and efficiency
Vehicle profile – The Mercedes-Benz eCitaro exhibition vehicle with NMC4 batteries: equipment features
Vehicle profile – The Mercedes-Benz eCitaro exhibition vehicle: Technical data
SOURCE: Daimler Truck