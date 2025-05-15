Mercedes-Benz customers in Germany can now purchase and pay for e-Vignettes directly from their vehicle

e-Vignettes can now be conveniently purchased through the Mercedes-Benz Store directly from the vehicle – in advance, without any stops or waiting times at the respective country borders

Mercedes-Benz customers in Germany can now purchase and pay for e-Vignettes directly through the Mercedes-Benz Store from their vehicle[1]. The convenient, digital acquisition of e-Vignettes eliminates the need for a stop at the country border, including waiting in line at the payment area. Travelers save valuable time and reach their desired destination faster and more comfortably. e-Vignettes can initially be purchased for Switzerland, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Hungary. The digital purchase of e-Vignettes for additional countries is planned.

How the digital payment for e-Vignettes works in a few steps

To start the purchase process, customers open the Mercedes-Benz Store in the vehicle’s infotainment system. In the e-Vignettes section, the countries for which an e-Vignette can be purchased are displayed[2]. Next, the desired destination country and duration are selected, and if not already stored, the license plate is added. Customers can then complete the purchase with two-factor authentication either via the fingerprint sensor in the vehicle or via smartphone. The amount is debited from the credit or debit card stored in the profile. After payment, the purchased e-Vignette can be viewed by clicking on e-Vignettes in the infotainment system. Additionally, the customer receives an email including a receipt and the e-Vignette in PDF format. Automatic license plate recognition in the respective country checks whether an e-Vignette has been purchased.

The purchase of an e-Vignette from the Mercedes-Benz Store is possible with a credit or debit card[3]. To make the purchase process as pleasant and seamless as possible, customers can pre-store their desired credit or debit card(s) as a payment method in their Mercedes me user profile. This way, card details do not need to be re-entered for purchases.

“We are expanding our range of digital services – in addition to refueling, charging, and parking transactions, e-Vignettes can now also be purchased and paid for digitally. Our goal is to provide a comfortable, seamless purchasing and payment experience and save time for our customers. Our in-house platform, Mercedes pay, enables seamless payment.”

Franz Reiner, CEO Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG

Growing offering of in-car payment solutions

Mercedes-Benz offers customers various applications of digital services that can be paid for from the vehicle via in-car payment. These include payment for parking, charging, and refueling, as well as digital extras and software upgrades through the Mercedes-Benz Store. Digital payments are becoming increasingly popular, and consumers expect new payment solutions that fit into their daily lives and integrate seamlessly into their everyday activities. Processing payments directly from the car is a key aspect of providing an exclusive and seamless customer experience.

Secure payment via Mercedes pay

Mercedes pay enables seamless, convenient, and secure digital payments through an in-house payment solution for the entire Mercedes-Benz ecosystem. Mercedes pay launched in 2018 in the first markets. Today, the platform is active in more than 45 markets and facilitates transactions for Mercedes-Benz e-commerce products and vehicle-related services. Depending on the market, this includes transactions through the Mercedes-Benz Store, the Mercedes-Benz app, in-car payments, or in some countries, even online deposits or online purchases of vehicles.

[1] The availability of the equipment, functions, features and services shown depends on the respective vehicle model, the individual configuration and the respective market.

[2] The purchase of the e-Vignette is possible for all vehicles with the Mercedes-Benz Store or MBUX from the 2nd generation (NTG7).

[3] Currently, the storage of credit or debit cards from Mastercard and Visa is possible.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz