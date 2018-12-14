Mercedes-Benz customers benefit from new data services

The car of tomorrow will increasingly become a digital companion. This means that it must not only be roadworthy and reliable, but also secure where its data are concerned. Daimler AG already offers various digital services for the networked vehicle today. The Extended Vehicle concept at Daimler AG fundamentally rests on three pillars: Remote Diagnostic Support, Mercedes-Benz Data and Data via Neutral Server.

Remote Diagnostic Support: remote diagnostic functionalities for authorised third parties

As of December 2018, on customer request, access to vehicle fault codes are available to independent third-party providers in line with the European type approval regulations.

In this case Daimler will make all fault codes from the installed control units available to third-party providers for the use case “Remote Diagnostic Support” (RDS). This means that they can produce a remote diagnosis for networked Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

The consent of the Mercedes-Benz customer to purpose-defined data access by an independent third-party provider is mandatory, and is given via the respective portals, e.g. Mercedes me for digital passenger car services or Mercedes Pro for digital van services. Only those data are transferred that are necessary for remote diagnostics and are to be made available on the express wish of the customer. Mercedes-Benz customers can withdraw their consent to data transmission at any time in the respective portals. Customers therefore always have transparency about which third-party provider has consent for access to specific vehicle data, and can change their mind at any time.

SOURCE: Daimler