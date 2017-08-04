Mercedes-Benz continues its sales success at beginning of third quarter

Thanks to double-digit growth of 11.0% and 181,791 vehicles sold in July, Mercedes-Benz started the third quarter with a new sales record. Since the beginning of this year, the Stuttgart-based company with the three-pointed star has sold 1,326,065 vehicles (+13.3%). Mercedes-Benz was the premium brand with the most new-car registrations last month for example in the markets Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Portugal, Taiwan and Canada.

“With growth in unit sales of eleven percent in July, Mercedes-Benz started the third quarter with a new sales record. Additional demand will be stimulated by the new S-Class Saloon, which we started delivering to our customers in Europe in July. The Mercedes-Benz flagship has set another milestone along the way to autonomous driving with a new driver-assistance package,” stated Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales.

Mercedes-Benz unit sales by region and market

Europe continued to be the biggest sales region for Mercedes-Benz, with a total of 76,153 cars sold in July (+10.4%). In the first seven months of this year, 560,273 units were delivered to customers in Europe (+9.1%). More than a third of the cars sold in Europe in July went to customers in Germany (26,679 units, +8.7%). Other major European sales markets also significantly surpassed their unit sales of July last year: France (+10.1%), Italy (+8.0%), Spain (+18.0%), Belgium (+17.7%) and Switzerland (+11.8%).

In the Asia-Pacific region, a new sales high was set for the month of July with 70,266 Mercedes-Benz automobiles sold (+22.7%). In the first seven months of the year, 508,976 vehicles with the three-pointed star were delivered to customers (+26.1%). In addition to China, where 48,588 units were sold in July (+31.8%), the region’s success was supported also by new records in the markets South Korea (+41.0%) and India (+20.9%).

In the NAFTA region, more vehicles with the star were sold than ever before in the first seven months of a year (224,106 units, +0.6%). A total of 187,869 Mercedes-Benz cars were delivered to customers in the USA since the beginning of the year. New unit-sales records were set for the first seven months in Canada (+11.8%) and Mexico (+28.0%).

Mercedes-Benz unit sales by model

With growth in unit sales of 64.6%, the E-Class Saloon and Estate made a major contribution to the success of Mercedes-Benz in July. Total sales of those two models added up to 28.693 units worldwide, more than ever before in a July. The biggest sales market for the E-Class is China, where the long-wheelbase version of the E-Class Saloon is especially popular.

Unit sales of Mercedes-Benz SUVs increased last month by 14.6% to a new high of 64,521 units. The GLA and GLC were particularly successful with new sales records. Since the beginning of the year, approximately 450,000 SUVs with the star have been delivered to customers all over the world (+13.6%).

Demand was very strong in July also for the coupés, convertibles and roadsters, which are grouped together at Mercedes-Benz under the heading of dream cars. They achieved growth of 18.2% to sales of more than 14,000 units. In the first seven months of the year, over 100,000 dream cars were sold (+29.5%). The new E-Class Coupé is extremely popular in the first months following its market launch; more units of this model were handed over to customers than ever before in a July.

smart

Sales of the smart fortwo and forfour totalled 10,268 units in July. Growth was especially strong in the domestic market Germany. Last month, the convertible version of the smart fortwo electric drive was launched in Germany and other European markets, and the smart fortwo coupé electric drive was launched in the USA.

