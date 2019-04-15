Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB: This is how spacious and robust a compact car can be

With the Concept GLB at Auto Shanghai (18 to 25 April 2019), Mercedes-Benz shows what SUV ideas on the company’s compact car platform might also be realised alongside the GLA as a sporty all-rounder. While the latter promises progressive driving enjoyment with its coupé-like lines, the Concept GLB places the emphasis on spaciousness and robustness. The concept car (length/width/height: 4634/1890/1900[1] millimetres) has space for up to seven occupants thanks to its long wheelbase (2829 millimetres). A number of sturdy features signal that the Concept GLB feels right at home on rough farm tracks.

“We asked ourselves whether there is still space between the GLA and GLC in our successful SUV range. The Concept GLB is the answer to this question. With it we are demonstrating the creative ideas we have for this segment, too”, says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales. “The Concept GLB is a durable and practical SUV with nonetheless compact dimensions. Whether it is a generous, seven-seater family vehicle or a versatile leisure time companion: we are certain that this concept will be of great interest to our customers.” Customers highly appreciate the varied SUV portfolio of Mercedes-Benz. To date, more than six million customers worldwide have purchased a Mercedes-Benz SUV. In 2018, with more than 820,000 units sold, the SUVs were the strongest segment for Mercedes-Benz.

SUV genes skilfully brought to the fore: Exterior design

The Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB has a distinctive presence in the world of compact SUVs with its muscular proportions. The clear, surface-accentuated contours with reduced lines and precise joints convey effortless superiority and modernity. The upright front section with its striking MULTIBEAM LED headlamps is clear evidence of off-road genes, as are the short overhangs at the front and rear. The long wheelbase and the functional greenhouse are the decisive factors providing generous spaciousness for up to seven occupants.

The muscular and sensuously contoured vehicle shoulder dominates the side view, an effect reinforced by the rising waistline. The contiguous doors improve ease of access and keep the door apertures free of soiling. All-round protective claddings divide the overall proportions and emphasise the vehicle’s off-road character.

The harmonious colour concept has exterior paintwork in designo cashmere white magno with high-gloss black mounted parts (e.g. the claddings or integrated roof box) as a contrast, plus discreet orange highlights in the radiator grille and as lettering on the outside mirror housings.

The chrome underguard at the front with integral air inlets in a stainless steel look emphasises the off-road qualities. The rear underguard echoes this theme, creating a balanced overall picture.

SOURCE: Daimler