Mercedes-Benz Citaro: Delivery from major order: BVG Berlin is growing

Daimler Buses delivers the first Mercedes-Benz Citaro buses as part of the largest order ever to Germany’s biggest bus fleet. A Citaro solo bus and a Citaro G articulated bus are the pioneers; as many as 948 Citaros are to follow, 20 of which will be delivered this very year 2018: Rüdiger Kappel, Head of Sales for Fleets and Authorities at Mercedes-Benz Buses Germany, handed over the first city buses from a large order to Dr Sigrid Nikutta, Chairwoman of the Board of Management and member of the board for Operations at the Berlin Transport Authority (BVG), and Torsten Mareck, BVG Divisional Manager.

Select appointments with lots of comfort and safety details

Rüdiger Kappel: “We are pleased about the biggest single order ever for our best-selling bus. I am certain: the Citaro will delight its passengers.“ They will benefit from select equipment with air conditioning, numerous USB sockets for their own end devices and monitors for information. Passengers with reduced mobility will notice generous areas for wheelchairs and pushchairs, tactile handrails with ribbed handle profiles on the doors or the contrasting interior design. Bus drivers will appreciate the exterior camera for observing cyclists and pedestrians when turning off and the separate air conditioning of their workplace. Interior surveillance cameras and a door-closing warning system with red LED light strip and video surveillance provide security.

Highly efficient, low-emission drive systems, the second order for eCitaro buses

Over the next few years, BVG will be able to call on up to 600 articulated buses and 350 solo buses step by step. They are powered by highly efficient and low-emission Euro VI engines. A second order from Berlin is remarkable too: the BVG has ordered an additional 15 units of the new, all-electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro. They will be delivered from the first quarter of 2019.