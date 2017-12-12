Mercedes-Benz at CES 2018: World premiere of the new Mercedes-Benz User Experience

Mercedes-Benz will focus on the world premiere of the completely new infotainment system in the guise of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas (CES; 9 – 12 January 2018). Featuring innovative technology based on artificial intelligence and an intuitive operating system, the MBUX is set to usher in a new era in terms of infotainment and Mercedes me connectivity. To ensure a pioneering in-car experience, the technology will be introduced as standard equipment in the next compact car generation as early as 2018.



The official unveiling of the new infotainment system takes place on January 9, 2018 as part of the press conference being held at 12 noon (PST) at the 613 m2 Mercedes-Benz stand. The press conference can also be followed live via Mercedes me media.

In addition, Mercedes-Benz will display the Concept EQA, smart vision EQ fortwo and the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE show cars in Las Vegas.

Moreover, Las Vegas is also the final stop of the “Intelligent World Drive”, with which Mercedes-Benz has tested automated drive functions on all five continents. This has enabled the experts to gather information from all over the globe in real traffic conditions in order to adapt future automated and autonomous driving functions to the country-specific user and traffic situations. The automated test drives in the greater Los Angeles area, and subsequently at the CES in Las Vegas, concentrated on the assessment of driving behaviour in dense city traffic and on highways. The “Intelligent World Drive” test vehicle, which is based on the S-Class Saloon, will be on display at the CES.

