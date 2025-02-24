Mercedes-Benz celebrates 30 years of the iconic Sprinter, and new research shows how modern-day van drivers are in a different lane

The iconic Sprinter van has kept businesses moving since 1995 – and today research from Mercedes-Benz Vans UK reveals the changes of the UK’s van drivers over the last 30 years

The iconic Sprinter van has kept businesses moving since 1995 – and today research from Mercedes-Benz Vans UK reveals the changes of the UK’s van drivers over the last 30 years.

Moving away from the ‘white van man’ stereotype coined in the mid-90s, the research shows that today, 46% of van drivers under-35 hold a Foundation, Bachelor or Masters degree. An additional 3.2% have achieved a doctorate (PHD).

For 42% of van drivers, it was their first job after graduating. Three quarters of university-educated drivers feel happy with their choice of career.

The explosion in the UK’s delivery economy has caused a spike in demand for drivers, meaning applicants for driving jobs come from a diverse range of backgrounds.

And due to the rise in university attendance, today’s van drivers are far better educated than the average person was 30 years ago. In 1995, 12% of people were degree-holders – today that number is over 50%.

Michael Cook, 26, who studied at the University of the West of England in Bristol, told how he began driving a supermarket delivery van just weeks after graduating with a First Class Honours degree in 2022 and he said he was one of many students working at his local depot.

Michael, who is originally from London, said: “After I graduated I wanted to stay living in Bristol and move in with my girlfriend, but in order to do that I needed a job.

“At the time it was stressful, because I was thinking: ‘How can I do this? How can I stay here?’

“Then one day I saw an ASDA van drive past, and it had a sign saying they were always looking for new drivers, so I applied. A few weeks later I started deliveries in a Mercedes Sprinter.

“Having the job was great, I also really enjoyed it – it was full on when the deliveries were piling in, but I liked being on the go all the time, and it was pretty flexible.

“There were a lot of other UWE students working there too – the depot was right next to the university and people often drove vans to fund their student and graduate lifestyles.

“But there was a real mixture of young and old, students and people who had been doing it for years – not just men either, women too, and it was a very diverse workplace.

“I don’t think I met one person there who would fit the stereotype of the ‘White Van Man’.”

The Mercedes-Benz Vans research also showed a third (33%) of drivers are now privately educated or attended grammar school, with reading emerging as the most popular downtime hobby amongst today’s van drivers.

Nearly two thirds (63%) said they enjoyed picking up a book in their spare time, almost double the 33% who enjoyed reading just six years ago.*

More than half (59%) of today’s drivers cited doing puzzles such as Sudoku and Wordle as a favourite pastime and almost half said they spoke a second language (45%).

And while Benidorm remains a popular destination for Brits abroad, 49% of the new generation of van drivers said they would prefer a city break to Barcelona.

More than half (54%) said they would ditch the pub with their mates in favour of enjoying a nice dinner in a restaurant.

A similar figure (49%) would choose to spend time with their family over watching football and 53% would prefer to read a broadsheet than a tabloid newspaper.

The changes are explored in Mercedes-Benz Vans annual Under the Bonnet Report, which examines the key shifts of the UK van driver.

Sarah Palfreyman, Sales Director at Mercedes-Benz Vans UK said: “For 30 years, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has been the trusted partner of those who build, deliver, care, and create. From construction sites to city streets, hospitals to hotels, workshops to warehouses—it has powered industries, supported businesses, and kept the world moving.

“Now, with the all-electric eSprinter leading the way, the journey continues into a more sustainable future. We’re so proud to celebrate three decades of reliability, endurance and innovation and look forward to the next three decades and beyond.”

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz