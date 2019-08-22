Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans at the 2019 International Motor Show (IAA) in a livestream: Mercedes me media communication platform celebrates its second anniversary

This year’s presentation by Mercedes-Benz Cars at the International Motor Show (IAA) is dedicated to sustainable solutions for the future of mobility. Online as a livestream via the Mercedes me media communication platform, all interested parties can follow the numerous world premieres with which the inventor of the automobile is underlining its aspiration to design and offer intelligent mobility solutions for the future. In addition the media special on the online platform presents all the news and highlights.

One highlight of the show is the world premiere of a new showcar which embodies the flexible, customer-oriented and sustainable vision of the product and technology brand Mercedes-Benz EQ. On 10 September from 9.20 a.m. (CET), at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/iaa2019 and as a multi-angle livestream, you can experience the speech by Ola Källenius, Chairman of Daimler AG and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars, at the press conference. It will take place against the setting of a completely redesigned booth and numerous new vehicle models. Additional press materials, photos and videos relating to all the new products from Mercedes-Benz are available via the constantly-updated media hub. The speeches by Ola Källenius and other members of the Daimler AG Board of Management will also be available online.

Mercedes me media is 2 years old

Exactly two years after the online platform went live for the 2017 IAA show, Mercedes me media will also add a media dimension to this year’s International Motor Show in Frankfurt. Over the last two years, this digital service for journalists and multipliers has made the worldwide event programme of Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans accessible online, opening up new, digital communication channels. In the process the online platform has become a fixed communication medium for all topics relating to Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans.

Multi-angle livestreams with a screenshot function make it possible to experience events live from anywhere around the globe, without having to travel the world to do so – this saves time and protects the environment. Multilingual live transcripts of the speeches and integration of the livestreams into third-party websites are just some of the other innovative functions which are being added to all the time. At the personal level, favoured content can also be saved for more rapid retrieval. Moreover, users are able to download or directly share texts, photos and videos. Independently of live communication of events, the constantly-updated newsfeed provides the latest news from the brand with the three-pointed star. The freely accessible platform is available anytime and anywhere in the world, also as an app for mobile devices, so as to make work easier for journalists. Accredited media representatives also receive personalised event information which includes programme details, information about test routes, vehicle highlights and press material relating to their participation in press events.

Since recently all the news can also be found on Twitter: @mb_press. The new channel complements the press communication and offers you the possibility to learn about all current topics and events related to Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans.

SOURCE: Daimler