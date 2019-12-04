Mercedes-Benz Cars starts local battery production in Bangkok

The global battery production network within the Mercedes-Benz Cars production network has put the third production facility into operation: A factory for plug-in hybrid batteries has been opened in the Bangkok region in Thailand. Together with the local partners Thonburi Automotive Assembly Plant (TAAP) and Thonburi Energy Storage Systems (TESM), Mercedes-Benz AG has invested a total of more than 100 million euros in the battery production and a plant expansion of the existing vehicle production plant. In doing so, the partners are responding to the high demand for electric mobility and, in particular, for plug-in hybrid vehicles in Thailand. At the same time, they are driving the shift towards sustainable mobility as well as a carbon neutral and resource-efficient production.

The Mercedes-Benz plant in Bangkok in Thailand has started local production for Mercedes-Benz plug-in hybrid-batteries. The new battery factory was built on a 50,000 m² site located at the vehicle manufacturing plant in the Bangkok region. In addition, the existing automotive plant has been expanded. Mercedes-Benz AG has invested more than 100 million euros together with local partners Thonburi Automotive Assembly Plant (TAAP) and Thonburi Energy Storage Systems (TESM) for the plant extension and the battery factory. In total, more than 300 new jobs are created, 100 of these jobs are created in the battery production. The production facilities are highly standardised and flexible. As a result, they can be adapted to local market conditions in a short time. With the joint investment in the new factory building as well as the factory extension, Mercedes-Benz AG and the local partner TAAP are once again strengthening their cooperation.

“We have been successfully producing Mercedes-Benz vehicles for the local market at our Thai plant for more than 40 years. With the start of production of our battery factory in Bangkok, we are taking another important step in the expansion of our global battery production network at Mercedes-Benz Cars with nine factories worldwide. The local production of batteries enables us to make the best possible use of the potential for e-mobility in Thailand. As in the case of vehicle manufacturing, we have optimized all processes in terms of efficiency, flexibility and sustainability in the battery factory. We show, how sustainable products can be produced sustainably”, said Jörg Burzer, member of the board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, Production and Supply Chain Management.

The plug-in hybrid models of Mercedes-Benz Sedans, especially the C- and E-Class, are in particular demand in Thailand. “Our location is well prepared for the future of mobility and can react even more flexibly to developments in the Southeast Asian market. Above all this strategic course-setting was made possible by the long-standing, trusting cooperation with our local partners. This has laid the foundation for further expanding our commitment and adding additional electrified vehicles to our portfolio”, said Roland Folger, President and CEO Mercedes-Benz (Thailand) Limited.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Daimler