Mercedes-Benz Cars on the eve of Auto Shanghai 2019 : SUVs – from electric drive to aerodynamic champion

On the eve of the 18th Auto Shanghai, journalists were treated to an exclusive preview of the Mercedes-Benz show highlights that lie ahead. The brand with the three-pointed star presented no fewer than three SUVs: the Concept GLB, the battery-powered EQC (electricity consumption combined: 20.8 – 19.7 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 0 g/km) and the Mercedes-Benz GLE. With the EQB, Mercedes-Benz announces an all-electric compact SUV that will be available in China from 2021.

The Concept GLB is an SUV idea based on the Mercedes-Benz compact car platform. The questions behind it are: Is there space within the successful Mercedes-Benz SUV line-up between the GLA and the GLC? And if so, what would such a vehicle look like? In response, Mercedes-Benz has developed a concept vehicle focused on space and sturdiness. It offers room for seven and also enjoys a natural habitat off-road on rough tracks. New in the Mercedes-Benz compact segment is a third row with two additional individual seats that can retract flush with the load floor to increase luggage space. The vehicle’s exceptional sturdiness is evident in an array of distinctive extras. Rising from the roof frame at the front and rear, for instance, are a total of four scoops housing LED spotlights, there to provide all-round illumination and aid orientation when driving off-road.

Mercedes-Benz EQC celebrates market premiere in China

The brand with the three-pointed star is presenting the Mercedes-Benz of electric vehicles, the EQC, for the first time in China. Its powerful proportions clearly define the EQC as a crossover SUV. The elongated roofline and the greenhouse with its low waistline and coupé-like roof, dropping towards the rear position it visually between an SUV and an SUV coupé. With its seamless, clean design and hallmark colour accents, it is the harbinger of an avant-garde electro-aesthetic, while at the same time representing the design language of progressive luxury. In terms of quality, safety and comfort, the EQC guarantees the accustomed quality of Mercedes-Benz that comes with a compelling package of characteristics. Added to that is outstanding performance thanks to two electric motors front and rear with a combined output of 300 kW. An intelligent operating strategy delivers an electric range of more than 445 km (NEDC)i. With Mercedes me, EQ offers a comprehensive range of services that make electric mobility convenient and practical for everyday use.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Daimler