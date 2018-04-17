Mercedes-Benz Cars at Auto China 2018: Ten world and Asia premieres in Beijing

Mercedes-Benz is presenting two new variants of successful vehicle series at Auto China in Beijing. For the first time it will be possible to see the new A-Class Saloon and the new C-Class Saloon. A further highlight will be the world premiere of the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury, a concept vehicle inspired by Chinese influences. To tie in with this the Design Team has created a furniture collection, which reflects the design idiom, form and material mix of the show car.

The A-Class Saloon features a generous amount of space for the driver and front passenger, the new MBUX infotainment system and driving assistance systems on a par with the S‑Class. It is the brand’s latest variant in the compact car segment. Produced in China for China, the vehicle underlines the relevance of the Chinese market for Mercedes-Benz.

Alongside more legroom, the new C‑Class Saloon boasts numerous new products and features, including new comfort features and Intelligent Drive. Since 2014 the C‑Class model range has comprised the long-wheelbase version of the saloon produced by Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd (BBAC) in Beijing exclusively for the Chinese market.

The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury shows how the typical strengths of an exclusive high-end saloon and an SUV can be combined. The concept vehicle embodies the Mercedes-Maybach design language, which reflects the traditional brand values while continuing the successful Mercedes-Maybach story. To tie in with this the Design Team has created a furniture collection, which reflects the design idiom, form and material mix of the show car.

The inventor of the automobile will be showing seven further vehicles as part of Asia premieres at the Mercedes-Benz press conference on the first day of Auto China 2018.

The media special on Auto China comprising comprehensive press material can be found at https://media.mercedes-benz.com

