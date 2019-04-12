Mercedes-Benz Cars at the Auto Shanghai 2019: Live with Mercedes me media

With their communications platform Mercedes me media, Mercedes-Benz is enabling exclusive insights into the innovations at Auto Shanghai 2019 for all of those who cannot be there. This means that among other things, the world premiere of the Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB, the newest concept vehicle from the world of compact SUVs, can be experienced first hand.

The multi-angle live-stream of the Media Night in Shanghai including the world premiere of the Concept GLB and many more highlights besides will be available on 15 April from 1.00 p.m. (CEST) under https://media.mercedes-benz.com/AutoShanghai2019. In addition, following the Media Night, the exclusive walkaround of the latest concept vehicle with two experts from the design unit will be available on Mercedes me media.

The recording of the Mercedes-Benz Press Conference of 16 April and the Auto Shanghai 2019 Media Special are also available for all those interested around the world on the Mercedes me media online platform. Additional press materials, photos and videos relating to all the new products from Mercedes-Benz are available via the constantly-updated media hub.

Just one click from Shanghai to New York

The New York International Auto Show 2019 press conference can also be experienced as a live-stream with Mercedes me media. On 17 April, the first press day, at 4.15 p.m. (CEST), this as well as other highlights can be found on https://media.mercedes-benz.com/nyias2019.

