Mercedes-Benz Cars at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show : Six world premieres from the CLA Shooting Brake to an SUV

At the 89th Geneva Motor Show, the inventor of the automobile will present the new CLA Shooting Brake and, for the first time, the Concept EQV and the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLC. Also on display to the public for the first time will be the Formula E showcar and the smart forease+. While the new V-Class will celebrate its show premiere.

The press conference will start on the first press day, 5 March, at 8.45 a.m. in Hall 6.

Intelligent sports car with a load compartment

With the world premiere of the CLA Shooting Brake, Mercedes-Benz is presenting a design counterpart to the CLA Coupé whose elegantly contoured, muscular rear end ensures substantial benefits in terms of practicality and stowage space. The Shooting Brake reinterprets the design idiom of sensual purity, and turns the interior into a cool and stylish user interface for intelligent digital technology. It features the very latest driving assistance systems with cooperative driver support, and thus provides the highest level of active safety in this segment with functions adopted from the S‑Class.

The future of the electrified MPV

The Concept EQV is also on display to the world public for the first time – it is the world’s first multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in the premium segment with purely battery-electric drive. The near-series concept vehicle combines locally emission-free mobility with impressive performance, maximum functionality and aesthetic design.

New edition of a people-carrier

Following its world premiere in January, the new V-Class is celebrating its show debut at the Geneva Motor Show. Major improvements include a revised front end design, the introduction of the OM 654 four-cylinder diesel engine in various output levels – as the V 300 d with a new peak output of 176 kW (239 hp) (combined fuel consumption 6.3-5.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 165-154 g/km)1 – the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission available in the V-Class for the first time, and new safety and assistance systems.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz