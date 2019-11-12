Mercedes-Benz Cars at Auto Guangzhou – World premiere: new SUV from Maybach luxury brand

Mercedes-Benz is presenting numerous new products at Auto Guangzhou 2019. One particular highlight: the new SUV from the Mercedes-Maybach luxury brand is celebrating its world premiere on the eve of the show. In addition to this, the inventor of the automobile is presenting the Mercedes-Benz GLB and GLS SUVs as well as the Mercedes-AMG A 35 L 4MATIC to accompany their market launch in China. The VISION EQS concept has its China premiere at Auto Guangzhou. Further products on display at the stand include the new model from the DENZA electric brand established by Daimler and BYD.

The online platform Mercedes me media allows everyone interested around the globe to be there live at the Mercedes-Benz event on the eve of the show on 21 November from 12.30 p.m. (CET). The multi-angle live stream of the event on the eve of the show and the subsequently available recording are available at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/guangzhou2019. Press materials, photos and videos relating to the new products are available via the constantly updated media hub. Furthermore, all news is also available on Twitter at @mb_press.

New luxury-class SUV

Mercedes-Maybach first unveiled its S-Class in Guangzhou five years ago. The luxury brand is now taking its next step with the world premiere of its new SUV at the same location. State-of-the-art technology, exceptional comfort and the Maybach design philosophy make the vehicle a hallmark Maybach luxury experience. Based on the largest Mercedes-Benz SUV model, the Maybach variant likewise offers plenty of space for first-class front and rear compartments.

Two comfortable Mercedes-Benz SUVs with space for seven people

Mercedes-Benz has the new GLB and the new GLS on display to whet the appetite for the imminent market launch in China. Six months after the world premiere of the GLB concept vehicle in Shanghai, the production version of the seven-seater will be available on the Chinese market soon. The new Mercedes-Benz GLS is Mercedes-Benz’s largest and most luxurious SUV and offers more of everything: more space, more comfort, more luxury. With the new GLS, Mercedes-Benz is continuing the outstanding success story of its largest SUV on the Chinese market.

SOURCE: Daimler