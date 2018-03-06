Mercedes-Benz Cars at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show: From a stunning sports car to an all-electric city car

At the 88th Geneva Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz is presenting a slew of world premieres in a clear demonstration that the brand with the three-pointed star offers vehicles to suit all needs. First to be unveiled was the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé (fuel consumption combined: 11.2-9.1 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 256-209 g/km[1]), which augments the successful AMG GT family with another member. Also celebrating its world premiere was the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 (fuel consumption combined: 13.1 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 299 g/km), the new generation of the off-road legend by Mercedes-AMG. Further highlights in Geneva include the extensively redesigned C-Class. The bestseller with the three-pointed star appears with new, even more efficient engines. Also on show for the first time is a pre-production version of the first plug-in diesel hybrid, which is set to feature in both the C-Class and the E-Class. The new Mercedes-AMG C 43 (fuel consumption combined: 9.4-9.1 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 214-209 g/km1) guarantees compelling performance. Plus, the presentation of smart EQ fortwo (combined power consumption: 13.0-12,9 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km) and the smart EQ forfour (combined power consumption: 13.2-13.1 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km) sees the inventor of the automobile take the next step towards the electrification of its entire model line-up by 2022.

More space, more power, more goose bumps – the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé delivers a whole new dimension of driving and expands the AMG model line-up. The new coupé is the first four-door sports car from Affalterbach and forms a direct link to the legendary and highly successful SLS and AMG GT models. A further vehicle developed entirely in-house by Mercedes-AMG, it unites unique design, excellent comfort and phenomenal sports car technology with an athletic, four-door fastback layout. It thus offers more space and greater usability. The consistent expansion of the AMG GT family by the four-door coupé therefore opens up the sports car segment to those customers seeking a vehicle they can use every day without having to give up the unique performance of Mercedes-AMG.

The all-new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé delivers a very special driving experience across the board and ensures a confident and refined presence in all areas of life, with exceptional performance and a top speed of 315 km/h. Modern, powerful in-line 6 and V8 engines with a power spectrum ranging from 320 kW (435 hp) to 470 kW (639 hp) unleash completely new driving experiences and pair compelling performance figures with contemporary efficiency.

“There are enough cars out there that are a moving compromise. The all-new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé certainly is not. There’s plenty of space in the back – and plenty of performance in the front,” says Dr Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars. “With the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé, we are adding another great option to our portfolio. It now offers more variety and choice than ever.”

Mercedes-AMG G 63 – new generation of the performance off-road vehicle

The G 63 underscores its unique position among performance off-road vehicles with its powerful drive, all-new AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension, AMG-specific driving programmes and new interior with optional Widescreen Cockpit. The basis for the hallmark AMG Driving Performance both on- and off-road is the 430 kW (585 hp) 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine, the rear-biased all-wheel drive (40:60) with three differential locks, the extremely fast-shifting 9-speed automatic transmission, the double-wishbone independent front suspension and adaptive damping. The sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds is a clear demonstration of its outstanding performance credentials. The reinterpretation of the unmistakeable design sets characteristic accents with the exclusive AMG radiator grille, flared wheel arches, distinctive side pipes on the exhaust system and wheels measuring up to 22 inches.

“With Mercedes-Benz Cars, the customer has got the choice,” says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales. “We want to offer a tempting solution for every customer: from city car to off-road legend, from AMG performance to Maybach luxury, whether you are a geek or a family dad or a businesswoman.”

Mercedes-Benz C-Class – new engine line-up for the bestseller

Mercedes-Benz’s most successful model range starts its fifth year of production with an extensive array of upgrades, including stylish revisions to the exterior and interior design. The electronic architecture is completely new. The customer sees this in the user experience, with an optional fully digital instrument display and multimedia systems with tailor made information and music. The assistance systems are now on the same level as those in the S-Class.

One highlight of technology and efficiency is the pre-production version of the new diesel plug-in hybrids in the C- and E-Class. It marks the first time Mercedes-Benz has paired an externally chargeable hybrid system with a diesel engine. The union of the new OM 654 four-cylinder diesel engine with the latest-generation 9-speed 9G-TRONIC hybrid transmission sets a notable technology highlight. 90 kW of electrical power, an additional 400 Nm of electric torque and electric range of around 50 km in the NEDC will raise the experience of local mobility with zero emissions to a new level.

With four body variants, three power levels and two types of powertrain, the C-Class is Mercedes-AMG’s most multi-faceted and successful model range. Extensive upgrades make the entry-level models, C 43 4MATIC Saloon (fuel consumption combined: 9.1 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 209 g/km[2] ) and Estate (fuel consumption combined: 9.4 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 214 g/km2), now even more attractive. The AMG grille featuring the twin-blade design, the powerfully sculpted front skirt and the new rear skirt with round double end pipes provide visual enhancement to the new C 43 models and position them even more expressively. The interior benefits from the optional fully digital cockpit with exclusive AMG instruments and the new generation of AMG steering wheels. The 3.0-litre V6 biturbo engine now produces 287 kW (390 hp). Together with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and rear-biased AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive, the potent drivetrain combines agile performance with long-distance comfort.

“The new C-Class is available with most of the comfort attributes of the S-Class, all of its intelligent drive features – including its automated driving functions – and even more driving fun,” says Ola Källenius, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development. “We believe plug-in hybrids are more than a bridging technology. With our modular Mercedes engine portfolio, we can create a perfect electrified solution for every application. We will have more than 50 electrified vehicle variants by 2022.”

smart EQ fortwo und forfour – innovative, intelligent and electric

Mercedes-Benz Cars is starting its electric offensive precisely where it is most urgently needed – in the city. The smart EQ fortwo and forfour are integrated into the Mercedes-Benz EQ family with the “edition nightsky”. smart has already been designated an all-electric brand in North America, and is now following this up in Europe and the rest of the world. The aim is the electrification of everyday life – across the board. Presented in Geneva alongside smart EQ were the “smart EQ control” apps and the 22 kW rapid charger.

A-Class – the benchmarks in the compact class

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class is as young and dynamic as ever, but more grown up and comfortable than ever before. It completely redefines modern luxury in the compact class and revolutionises design from the inside. Technologically, the new A-Class sets itself at the very forefront not only with MBUX – Mercedes-Benz User Experience – but also with a range of functions that were previously the preserve of the luxury class, enabling semi-automated driving in certain situations for the first time.

[1] The stated values (preliminary data) were determined in accordance with the stipulated measurement procedure, NEDC CO 2 values i.S.v. Art. 2 Nr. 1 regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these values.

[2] The stated values (preliminary data) were determined in accordance with the stipulated measurement procedure, NEDC CO 2 values i.S.v. Art. 2 Nr. 1 regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these values.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.