Mercedes-Benz C-class and S-class win at the inaugural BusinessCar Awards

Mercedes-Benz has won two awards at the first ever BusinessCar awards. The C-Class won the ‘Best Premium Car’ title, while S-Class was named as ‘Best Luxury Car’.

Both models were praised for their comfort levels, technology and competitive monthly running costs. The S-Class in particular was singled out for its luxurious – and unrivalled – interior.

Rob East, Head of Fleet, Mercedes-Benz Cars UK, commented: “Both the C-Class and S-Class are perfect examples of what Mercedes-Benz does best, combining unbeatable comfort with competitive running costs, plus excellent interior quality. It’s great to see these strengths being recognised by key members of the Fleet industry.”

Debbie Wood, BusinessCar’s editor, said: “In terms of comfort, tech and efficiencies, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class sets a very high bar in the premium car sector and its strong residual value means it makes a great deal of sense on paper too.”

“Meanwhile, the S-Class, fresh from a midlife facelift, remains the sector’s car of choice. It’s well connected in every sense, and supremely comfortable and safe too. Both cars proved hugely popular with our judges this year, and when it comes to luxury, Mercedes-Benz continues to be the manufacturer to beat.”

For more information on the C-Class or S-Class, please visit:

www.mercedes-benz.co.uk.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.