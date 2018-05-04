Mercedes-Benz C-Class named Honest John’s ‘Best Compact Premium Car’

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been awarded the ‘Best Compact Premium Car’ title at this year’s Honest John awards. The trophy was handed over at an exclusive ceremony in London.

The C-Class was praised for its wide range of economical engines, luxurious cabin, and rewarding driving style.

Gary Lee, Head of Product Management, Mercedes-Benz Cars UK commented: “The C-Class is one of our biggest-selling models thanks to its diverse range of body styles, engines, and trim lines. The C-Class is particularly popular with fleet customers due to its low running costs and comfortable, stylish interior.”

Dan Powell, Managing Editor, Honest John, said: “The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is the go-to choice for company car drivers who want a luxurious and rewarding daily driver. A deserving winner of the Compact Premium Car of the Year award, the C-Class provides everything you’d expect from a Mercedes-Benz, while also injecting some fun and dynamism with its razor-sharp drive and accomplished range of engines.”

