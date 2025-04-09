Mercedes-Benz brings unmatched entertainment to customers with Disney+

Disney+, the premier streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, is coming to Mercedes‑Benz customers this year

Disney+, the premier streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, is coming to Mercedes‑Benz customers this year. This addition effortlessly blends the advanced technology of Mercedes‑Benz cars with the captivating content of Disney+, offering passengers an unparalleled entertainment experience on the go.

Customers with an E-Class, CLE, GLC and C-Class (model year 2024/1 onwards) in over 40 countries can now enjoy seamless access to Disney+[1] directly from their MBUX infotainment system. All they need is an active MBUX Entertainment Package Plus and an active Disney+ subscription. Plus, the Disney+ app will also be available in the new CLA, which arrives later this summer. Whether embarking on a long road trip or navigating daily commutes, passengers can now immerse themselves in the Disney universe with films and series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, all from the comfort of their seats.

Key features of the integration:

Intuitive access: The Disney+ app is fully integrated into the Mercedes‑Benz MBUX infotainment system, ensuring effortless navigation and user-friendly access to content.

The Disney+ app is fully integrated into the Mercedes‑Benz MBUX infotainment system, ensuring effortless navigation and user-friendly access to content. High-quality streaming: Leveraging Mercedes-Benz’s advanced connectivity solutions, passengers can stream their favourite shows and movies in high definition, providing a cinema-like experience on the road, especially when paired with the optional 3D- or 4D Burmester Sound System.

Co-passengers can indulge in Disney+ on the optional co-passenger screen while the vehicle is in motion. The driver remains undistracted, as content on the central screen is only visible when the car is stationary.

Leveraging Mercedes-Benz’s advanced connectivity solutions, passengers can stream their favourite shows and movies in high definition, providing a cinema-like experience on the road, especially when paired with the optional 3D- or 4D Burmester Sound System. Co-passengers can indulge in Disney+ on the optional co-passenger screen while the vehicle is in motion. The driver remains undistracted, as content on the central screen is only visible when the car is stationary. Personalised profiles: Disney+ subscribers can access their personalised profiles, maintaining continuity in their viewing experience and preferences even while traveling. They can seamlessly continue watching their favourite movie started on their home TV right in their Mercedes‑Benz, ensuring an uninterrupted entertainment experience.

“We are excited to collaborate with Disney+ to bring a new level of entertainment to our customers. This integration reflects our commitment to enhancing the in-car experience and providing innovative solutions that align with our customers’ lifestyles. With Disney+ on board, every journey becomes an adventure.” Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement

With the integration of Disney+, Mercedes-Benz continues to elevate the driving experience, bringing world-class entertainment to every journey.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz