Mercedes-Benz brings movie magic into the car with RIDEVU advanced entertainment app by Sony Pictures Entertainment

Mercedes-Benz expands its in-vehicle entertainment portfolio with the introduction of the new RIDEVU app from Sony Pictures Entertainment. Utilising the technologies of Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX infotainment system, the RIDEVU app delivers a high quality in-car entertainment experience1 with streaming content on up to six different screens – including in-car displays and on mobile devices – at the same time from one account2. Customers with applicable vehicles3 equipped with the MBUX Entertainment Package Plus and an active Mercedes-Benz connect subscription are now able to create a RIDEVU account via the in-car app4. Once activated, customers can access a variety of content across a wide range of genres, updated regularly, as well as rent or buy from an even larger catalog of movies, including recent releases.

“We are excited to collaborate with Sony Pictures Entertainment to offer our customers this first-of-its-kind user experience. Because RIDEVU is developed specifically for in-car entertainment, it takes movie watching in a Mercedes-Benz to a new level of convenience and simplicity. Not only that, our benchmark, large format HD displays are ideally suited for viewing the impressive RIDEVU catalog.” Magnus Östberg, Chief Software Officer, Mercedes-Benz AG

Best-in-class entertainment experience with blockbuster movies in high quality video and audio

The RIDEVU video entertainment service provides Mercedes-Benz customers with access to blockbuster movies and exciting extras. The streaming package includes a wide selection of movies, with new titles added on an ongoing basis. This also includes short-form content packed with fascinating behind-the-scenes insights, additional footage, interviews and more.

With a RIDEVU account, Mercedes-Benz customers also have the option to rent (VOD) or purchase movies from the extensive catalog of feature films. With video available in HD, customers are able to watch movies in crystal clarity on all integrated screens.

Building the foundation of video streaming – with even more functionality coming soon

The RIDEVU app is available on all multimedia screens in the vehicle, with each able to stream content individually. The simple and intuitive interface makes it easy for users to browse and watch movies. Functionality will expand in the future to include a screen manager, which will enable content sharing and synchronisation across different screens.

In addition, customers can use their mobile devices to access content in and out of the vehicle. The seamless entertainment experience also includes the ability to cast to a TV or download to continue watching offline. All of this is facilitated by the RIDEVU companion mobile app, which is available for iOS and Android devices.

Just a few short clicks bring the silver screen into the vehicle

Customers of models equipped with second generation MBUX infotainment systems and the MBUX Entertainment Package Plus can already find the RIDEVU app in their menu. To use the service, customers must also activate the “Video Streaming” service in the Mercedes-Benz app. Upon clicking the RIDEVU icon on the main screen, customers will be prompted to follow a few easy steps to set up a free account. Only one account is required per vehicle. Customers will then have access to the movies included in the app.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz