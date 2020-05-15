Mercedes-Benz Bank offers extensive insurance cover for electric and hybrid vehicles

With a new electric protection module the Mercedes-Benz Bank, with its insurance partner HDI, is offering extensive insurance cover for hybrid and electric vehicles in order to make embarking on and transferring to CO 2 -neutral mobility as easy as possible for customers.

The module is automatically added to comprehensive insurance contracts for electric and hybrid vehicles, thus ensuring customers do not incur any additional costs. It comprises all risks coverage* for the battery: insurance cover includes for example overvoltage damage, rescue costs, fire, towing damage, consequential damage following a short circuit and following animal bites up to 10,000 euros. The mobility protection also comprises towing away to the nearest charging station if the battery is unintentionally discharged. As well as the battery, insurance cover against theft and vandalism is also included for the wallbox and the charging cable up to 2500 euros.

Electric vehicles are predominantly leased. Mercedes-Benz Bank therefore sees potential new business avenues in the coming months and years with the market launch of numerous new hybrid and electric vehicles – such as the plug-in hybrid variants from the A- to the S-Class from Mercedes-Benz, the electric smart models and the EQC. In cooperation with Mercedes-Benz and Daimler Mobility there are further services and hardware. These include mobility packages for supplementing electric mobility on longer journeys via Mercedes-Benz Rent and charging station billing systems for commercial customers with electric vehicle fleets.

“With this offer we are covering all customer requirements relating to electric mobility and reinforcing our core business with financing, leasing and insurance offers. With the new battery protection we are using an extensive insurance solution to support the launch of hybrid and electric vehicles from the Daimler Group”, says Benedikt Schell, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Bank.

* The precise insurance conditions are described in detail in the “General Terms and Conditions for motor vehicle insurance”.

SOURCE: Daimler