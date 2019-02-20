Mercedes-Benz at the Mobile World Congress 2019: Cooperation as a key factor of successful digitisation

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) from 25 to 28 February 2019 in Barcelona, Mercedes-Benz and the cross-Group initiative DigitalLife@Daimler are putting the spotlight on the significance of strategic partnerships for the digital transformation. Across an area spanning 320 square metres, technologies and innovations from various sectors can be experienced: for example the big-data platform eXtollo, which Daimler has developed on the basis of Microsoft Azure, and future mobility solutions for the bus. Also being presented are the CLA Coupé, which is celebrating its European premiere, the new Mercedes-Benz EQC and the new Mercedes-Benz Actros. On 25 February Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars plus Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, will be making a joint appearance. Current information at #FutureOfMobility #MWC19.

The Mobile World Congress is now a firm fixture in Daimler AG’s show calendar: this is the third time the car company has had its own stand at the tech congress. Its presence aims to make the various digitisation activities in the Group visible and tangible. This involvement is in conjunction with the DigitalLife@Daimler initiative: it provides impetus, develops new formats and acts as an intermediary between divisions – so that everyone in the company can benefit from the opportunities provided by the digital transformation and help shape the change.

“For us, digitisation is more than zeros and ones. It is also a mindset. For us, an open corporate culture is just as much a part of the digital transformation as innovative ideas and new products”, say Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars.

As we open up strategically to new ideas and ways of working, the importance of new partnerships increases. An example of this is Daimler AG’s cooperation with Microsoft in building up the global big-data platform eXtollo. Behind it is the first cloud-based solution for evaluating large quantities of data on the basis of Microsoft’s cloud and data platform Azure, which meets the car company’s high security requirements. Big-data analyses are used, for example, in vehicle maintenance and development. The new cloud service makes it easier for Daimler employees to exchange data quickly, regardless of their location. The company can control and encrypt access to the data itself.

At the Mobile World Congress Daimler boss Dieter Zetsche will meet with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on 25 February 2019 from 5 p.m. They will talk about new cooperations and the technologies of the future and a corporate culture which is necessary to guide two heavyweights like Microsoft and Daimler successfully through the digital transformation.

SOURCE: Daimler