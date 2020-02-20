Mercedes-Benz at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show: Numerous world and European premieres

The 90th Motor Show in Geneva brings several new products: the revised E-Class, three AMG world premieres, new models from the family of compact hybrids, and the Marco Polo with Mercedes-Benz Advanced Control (MBAC). The VISION AVTR concept vehicle will also be on show in Europe for the first time on the eve of the event.

“Meet Mercedes” takes place on the day before the Geneva Motor Show, 2 March 2020, in the “HEAD – Genève“. This is where invited journalists have the opportunity to see initial product innovations related to the new E-Class and talk with Daimler experts in an informal atmosphere.

The press conference will start at 8.30 a.m. in Hall 6 on the first media day, 3 March 2020. Anyone interested worldwide can follow the press conference live on the online platform Mercedes me Media. All press materials, images and films pertaining to the Geneva premieres are available via the constantly updated media special. The multi-angle live stream from the 2020 Geneva Motor Show can be found at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/gims2020.

Thrilling intelligence of the E-Class and AMG world premieres

The refresh of the E-Class means not only the implementation of several hybrid variants, one of which will be on display in Geneva. It also means a more dynamic design such as the sporty Avantgarde exterior, as well as the latest generation of Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Steering Assist and many more. The redesign is also evident in the interior – for example, in the completely redesigned steering wheel, available in various versions, and in the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system: as standard, it includes two large 10.25-inch/26 cm screens arranged side by side for a sublime widescreen look. The increasing electrification of the drivetrain likewise represents an important step towards the future. The AMG variant of the E-Class will also come to Geneva, as will two new SUVs from Affalterbach.

Marco Polo – compact camper van, intelligently networked

The compact camper van from Mercedes-Benz is on show in Geneva with two intelligent “innovations”. The intuitive MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system, familiar from various passenger car models bearing the three-pointed star, will debut in the Marco Polo for spring 2020. The newly developed MBAC (Mercedes-Benz Advanced Control) interface module will be integrated simultaneously with the introduction of MBUX. MBAC allows central operation of a host of functions in the living area such as the lights or heating via the touch display in the cockpit or via smartphone app. As a result, the Marco Polo becomes a smart home on wheels.

SOURCE: Daimler