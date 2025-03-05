Mercedes-Benz approved to test special marker lights for automated driving in Germany

Mercedes-Benz establishes turquoise as the color of automated driving

Mercedes-Benz is the first automotive manufacturer to receive approval for special marker lights for automated driving in Germany. This approval is valid nationwide for testing purposes and is initially limited until July 2028. Germany once again underscores its pioneering role in the field of automated driving, having been first to permit conditionally automated driving (SAE-Level 3). Mercedes-Benz seized this opportunity and received the world’s first internationally valid type approval for conditionally automated driving for DRIVE PILOT at the end of 2021.

The exterior lighting now permitted by special exemption indicates to other road users whether the conditionally automated driving function is activated. This also allows traffic authorities and police to recognize the system status more easily and determine whether the driver is allowed to engage in other activities during conditionally automated driving. The special marker lights are integrated into the front and rear lights as well as the side indicators in the exterior mirrors. When DRIVE PILOT is activated, these lights illuminate continuously in turquoise – the color Mercedes-Benz aims to establish for conditionally automated driving and higher. Turquoise has already been included in various standards and draft regulations (SAE J3134, UNECE and China Compulsory Certification).

“We take a holistic approach to automated driving development at Mercedes-Benz, considering aspects whose significance grows with increasing fleet size. The use of marker lights and the communication between the vehicle and its surroundings is therefore the next evolutionary milestone for Mercedes-Benz. I am proud that this special exemption acknowledges our efforts to promote acceptance and trust in this technology.” Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Purchasing

The special exemption granted by the Stuttgart Regional Council is initially valid for testing purposes. Insights gained from this testing phase can contribute to shaping the legal framework that will later enable series production. The U.S. states of Nevada and California granted Mercedes‑Benz similar exemptions at the end of 2023. Testing is already underway there.

That’s why turquoise is the colour for automated driving

Turquoise meets two essential criteria: First, turquoise is clearly distinguishable from existing vehicle lighting and traffic signals such as traffic lights or emergency lighting, significantly reducing the risk of confusion. Second, its visibility allows for reliable and quick recognition by other road users. Studies with test subjects have also shown that turquoise is the optimal color for automated driving: it performed better than other colors in both physiological and psychological factors. Engineers, compliance managers, data protection officers and ethics experts worked together for the development and approval of the new lighting concept.

DRIVE PILOT speed up to 95 km/h

At the end of 2024, Mercedes-Benz introduced the next version of DRIVE PILOT, which allows conditionally automated driving at speeds of up to 95 km/h on the right lane of the highway in Germany. This makes DRIVE PILOT the world’s fastest Level 3 system in a production vehicle. The testing of the marker lights will take place with test vehicles.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz