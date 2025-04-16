Mercedes-Benz announces leadership transition: Adam Chamberlain to succeed Dimitris Psillakis as CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA

Adam Chamberlain returns to Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) to lead North American Marketing and Sales, bringing years of U.S. automotive experience and fresh momentum to the brand's next chapter

Mercedes-Benz is announcing a leadership transition in its North American operations. Effective July 1, Adam Chamberlain will become CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) as well as Head of Marketing and Sales, Mercedes-Benz Cars North America. He will succeed Dimitris Psillakis, who will transition into the role of Senior Strategic Adviser.

“We’re excited to welcome Adam back to Mercedes-Benz. Adam is a proven executive with over 30 years of global automotive experience including the past nine years in the U.S. He brings an exceptional blend of strategic and operational excellence in both the manufacturer and retail businesses as well as a strong connection to our team, dealers, and customers. Working together with newly appointed CEO of Mercedes-Benz North America, Jason Hoff, Adam and his team will play a key role in navigating transformation and laying the groundwork for long-term success. At the same time, we’re extremely grateful to Dimitris for his commitment and impact, and we’re pleased that his insights will continue to guide our strategy in his advisory role throughout the end of the year.” Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Marketing & Sales

Over his 33-year career at Mercedes-Benz, Dimitris Psillakis has held leadership roles across key international markets, including Europe, South America, and Asia. Most recently, he has been a driving force behind Mercedes-Benz’s success in the U.S. and Canada. Since taking on the role of Head of Sales for North America in late 2020, Psillakis has worked closely with dealer partners to successfully navigate a challenging market environment shaped by supply chain instability and an accelerating pace of industry and technological change. He played a pivotal role in charting a clear and transformational path forward for the company—leading efforts to modernize the customer experience through digitalization and advancing the company’s electrification strategy with the introduction of new all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to the North American portfolio. In his upcoming role as Senior Strategic Adviser, Psillakis will continue to support key strategic initiatives until the end of this year and work closely with the leadership team to ensure a seamless transition.

Adam Chamberlain rejoins Mercedes-Benz with extensive leadership experience across the automotive value chain. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at one of North America’s largest dealership groups, Lithia & Driveway, where he was responsible for the operational performance of over 300 dealerships across the U.S., overseeing more than $30 billion in revenue. Prior to that, he was President of Aston Martin The Americas. From 2016 to 2021, Chamberlain served at Mercedes-Benz USA as Vice President of Sales and Product Management, helping to lead the brand’s retail and product strategy in the dynamic U.S. market. With more than 30 years of global experience in the industry, Chamberlain is known for his collaborative leadership style and ability to drive performance. He will lead MBUSA’s more than 1,600 employees and more than 380 dealer partners throughout the U.S. as well as an additional 200 employees and 59 dealers in Canada. Chamberlain lives in Atlanta with his family.

This leadership change reflects Mercedes-Benz’s continued commitment to innovation, customer excellence, and long-term growth in the USA. With Chamberlain at the helm and a dedicated, highly skilled MBUSA team, the company is well-positioned for the road ahead.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz