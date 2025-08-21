Mercedes-Benz and recycling specialist TSR launch “urban mining” pilot project for end-of-life vehicles

Opening of the first site for the return of end-of-life vehicles

Mercedes‑Benz and TSR Group GmbH & Co. KG are continuing to drive forward their partnership, established in 2024, towards a sustainable circular economy for end-of-life vehicles. As part of an “urban mining” pilot project, the partners are setting up an innovative collection site for end-of-life vehicles for the first time. The aim is to strategically utilise urban sources of raw materials. Value chains are to be closed, and high-quality secondary raw materials recovered for use in new Mercedes‑Benz vehicles.

“Our vision of sustainable mobility requires us to significantly reduce the use of primary raw materials in our vehicles. Urban mining gives us the opportunity to keep valuable materials in the cycle in a resource-efficient manner. Together with our partners, we will continuously increase the proportion of secondary raw materials used in the coming years, thereby contributing our know-how in resource conservation and CO₂ reduction.” Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement

The pilot project will start in the summer of 2025. Together with TSR, end-of-life vehicles purchased in northwest Germany will be dismantled regardless of their make. Legally classified pollutants and valuable, easily accessible components will be removed. The materials will then be processed using an innovative recycling method developed by the TSR Group. Materials such as steel, aluminium, plastic, copper, and glass will be recovered, sorted by type and then reintegrated into the production cycle via selected material suppliers. The pilot project offers potential for further holistic development.

Paving the way for a sustainable supply of raw materials

The aim of the project is to pave the way for a resilient and sustainable supply of raw materials for the automotive industry. It shows how strategic partnerships can close industrial cycles and allow valuable materials to be reused efficiently. This is key to implementing Mercedes‑Benz’s Ambition 2039, which aims to achieve a net carbon-neutral new vehicle fleet along the entire value chain and over the vehicles’ entire life cycle. Mercedes‑Benz seeks to decouple resource consumption from volume growth and increase the use of secondary raw materials in vehicles to 40% within the next decade. It is important to avoid what is known as downcycling, as this leads to losses in material quality.

A reliable supply of raw materials and access to more sustainable materials are becoming increasingly important for the automotive industry. Together with its partners, Mercedes‑Benz is making an important contribution. Through its direct cooperation with TSR, Mercedes‑Benz is actively promoting the expansion of the circular economy and setting new standards for the resource-efficient design of the automotive value chain. The pilot project is providing important insights for the scaling and integration of post-consumer materials in future model series.

[1]Net carbon-neutral means that carbon emissions that are not avoided or reduced at Mercedes-Benz are compensated for by certified offsetting projects.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz