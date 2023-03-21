Mercedes-Benz and partners at SXSW: outlook on innovative technologies and autonomous driving

Markus Schäfer, Mercedes-Benz’s CTO, visited the 2023 South By Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference to discuss the future and current state of automated driving with its technology partners Austin Russell, CEO & founder of Luminar and RJ, CEO of ZYNC

Markus Schäfer, Mercedes-Benz’s CTO, visited the 2023 South By Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference to discuss the future and current state of automated driving with its technology partners Austin Russell, CEO & founder of Luminar and RJ, CEO of ZYNC. Attendees learned how automotive technology is enriching customers’ lives and providing more time to do the things they love, like connecting with friends and family, listening to music, or watching movies.

Participants discovered innovative technologies seamlessly integrated with timeless automotive design, including chip-to-cloud architecture that enables the safety, security, scalability, and connectivity needed for future automated driving and infotainment features.

Markus Schäfer explained how Mercedes-Benz gives back valuable time to customers who are using the conditionally automated driving system DRIVE PILOT[1] that has been launched in Germany in May 2022 and will hit U.S. roads in Nevada and California later this year.

[1] Conditionally automated driving under certain conditions, esp. in heavy traffic or congestion situations on suitable motorway sections up to a speed of 60 km/h. Availability and use of DRIVE PILOT features on motorways depends on options, countries and applicable laws.

