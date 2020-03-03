Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG present product highlights live on Mercedes me media: Digital world premieres: the new E-Class and three compact plug-in hybrid models

A swift alternative programme for the Geneva Motor Show: Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG presented the highlights of their product premieres live on the media portal Mercedes me media. The digital press conference, which is available as an on-demand video, focuses on the world premiere of the comprehensively updated E-Class with numerous model variants – including the plug-in hybrid versions of the Sedan and Estate as well as the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ (combined fuel consumption 9.0–8.8 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 207–200 g/km)1[i]. With the new plug-in hybrid models in the compact car segment, Mercedes-Benz is pushing ahead with its electrification offensive. The CLA 250 e as Coupé and Shooting Brake (combined fuel consumption 1.6-1.5 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 37-35 g/km, combined electrical consumption 15.5-15.1 kWh/100 km)1, and the GLA 250 e (combined fuel consumption 1.8-1.6 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 42-38 g/km, combined electrical consumption 16.1-15.5 kWh/100 km)2 will complement the range. There are also new engine variants with 48-volt technology and integrated starter-generator (ISG) in the E-Class. In addition to the press conference, experts will explain the highlights of the new E-Class in detail in three “walkarounds” shown on Mercedes me media.

In the summer of 2020, the comprehensively updated and significantly upgraded E-Class will be launched, initially as Sedan, Estate and All-Terrain models. Coupé and Cabrio – as well as the China-exclusive long-wheelbase version of the sedan – will follow soon after. The most important highlights of the model update are a more dynamic design, the next generation of driver assistance systems, the higher level of comfort and the expansion of the model portfolio to include numerous electrified drive systems.

“This year, we are consistently pushing ahead with digitization and electrification. Our goal is to reduce CO2 emissions from our fleet by more than 20%. To achieve this, we are rolling out 48-volt technology in all model series, currently in the new E-Class. By the end of 2020, we want to double our sales of mild hybrids and quadruple the share of xEVs. Following the purely electric smart EQ, EQC* and EQV** models, we will present the compact EQA at the end of the year. Our plug-in family is also growing: we are adding three new compact models – the new E-Class will have at total of seven variants,” said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG.

(*Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC: combined electrical consumption 20.8-19.7 kWh/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 0 g/km)1 ; (**Mercedes-Benz EQV 300: combined electrical consumption 26.4-26.3 kWh/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 0 g/km)1

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development, Procurement and Supplier Quality: “Our compact plug-in hybrid vehicles have an electric range of more than 70 kilometres (NEDC) and are therefore absolutely suitable for everyday use. And with their quick-charging function, our models can be charged from 10 to 80% in just 25 minutes. By the end of the year, we will more than double the number of plug-in hybrids and electric models – to five all-electric vehicles and more than 20 plug-in hybrids from the A- to S-Class. In the new E-Class alone, we are offering seven variants of plug-in hybrids. In addition, the E-Class comes with new, electrified four-cylinder engines that set new standards in efficiency: a gasoline engine and, for the first time, a diesel with a 48-volt electrical system and integrated starter generator.”

SOURCE: Daimler