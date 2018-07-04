Mercedes-Benz: Advanced technology sets the new Sprint apart at Auto Express Awards

The highly advanced technology on the connected new Sprinter has impressed judges so much that it has been crowned Van of the Year at the Auto Express Awards 2018.

The Sprinter’s ground-breaking on-board technology, including MBUX multimedia system (which is only the second Mercedes-Benz vehicle to benefit from this) and Mercedes PRO connect, enable simpler fleet control with a new level of vehicle management, and received high praise from the Auto Express team.

The new Sprinter took the Van of the Year honour at a ceremony in London last night, with judges commenting: “For the all-new Sprinter, it’s a case of evolution and revolution rolled into one.”

“The evolution comes with the smoother lines outside, improved payload volumes, better fuel economy, lower emissions and a smarter interior. The revolution starts in the cab with the MBUX voice-controlled infotainment system and the standard fitment of Mercedes PRO Connect.”

“With over 1,700 variants, the new Sprinter has all bases covered in the large van sector to suit most needs.”

Steve Bridge, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, added: “The connective technology in the New Sprinter is something the commercial vehicle industry has never seen before.”

“We always strive to be pioneers within the commercial vehicle industry and couldn’t be more humbled to receive an accolade which represents our brand, people and products with such honour.”

Like previous generations of the multi-award-winning Mercedes-Benz workhorse, the next Sprinter – which is priced from £24,350* excl. VAT – raises the bar in the large van segment. Since its launch in 1995, the Sprinter has defined and re-defined a whole segment numerous times. It has notched a succession of technological ‘firsts’ including the ESP stability system, Crosswind Assist, the Euro VI emissions standard, COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST, Blind Spot Assist and Lane Keeping Assist, and collected more than 80 industry awards.

For full pricing and specification, please visit www.mbvans.co.uk

