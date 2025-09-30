Mercedes-Benz Actros L ProCabin: Focus on aerodynamics, efficiency, and driver comfort

The new ProCabin with aerodynamically optimized exterior design reduces fuel consumption by up to three percent

Since its market launch in June 2021, the Actros L has represented the premium segment of heavy-duty trucks with diesel powertrains from Mercedes-Benz Trucks. With the latest generation of its flagship model, which began production in December 2024, the company once again reinforces its claim to remain a pioneer in the conventional truck sector. The completely new exterior design of the Actros L is immediately striking. The entire ProCabin has been specifically designed for maximum aerodynamic efficiency: The airflow meets a front end extended by 80 millimeters and is optimally guided around the vehicle; joints and gaps have been minimized in favor of an optimized air stream. Collectively, these measures result in up to three percent in fuel savings.

High level of comfort for drivers

With the new Actros L and its futuristic cab design, Mercedes-Benz Trucks also acknowledges that, in addition to efficiency and cost-effectiveness, factors such as an attractive exterior and cab comfort play an important role in the purchasing decision. Visually, details such as the fully painted cab including the Mercedes-Benz star and lettering in dark chrome, or the aluminum step plates, stand out. All lighting elements on the vehicle use LED technology—including the main headlights, turn signals, side, and rear lights. Optional matrix LED headlights are available for maximum light performance. The interior of the ProCabin—available in Stream, Big, or Giga versions—offers a host of comfort features, such as improved seat heating, new premium flat-woven seat covers, or beds with full slatted frames and new thick premium mattresses. Also new are the expanded functionality of the bedside control panels, ambient lighting, and additional gooseneck LED reading lamps. Additional features include extra USB-C sockets in side panels, a high-quality two-tone curtain, a second refrigerator, a 230-volt socket, or the SoloStar Concept in two new seat cover options.

Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2 with voice control and power take-off access

The new Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2 integrated into the ProCabin also proves extremely helpful in daily operations, making vehicles even more connected and better equipped for everyday use. The 12-inch instrument display and improved touchscreen ensure intuitive operation, with many functions now accessible quickly and safely via voice control. The new favorites menu also enables direct access to functions such as the installed power take-offs.

Third-generation OM 471 diesel engine and optimized powertrain for additional fuel savings

In addition to aerodynamic improvements, Mercedes-Benz Trucks increases the efficiency of the new Actros L through the use of the third-generation 12.8-liter OM 471 diesel engine, first introduced in 2022. This engine, available alongside the proven OM 470 and OM 473 units, is specifically designed for fuel-efficient driving and delivers up to four percent fuel savings. It also reduces CO₂ emissions, lowers operating costs, and thus significantly contributes to reduced total cost of ownership (TCO)—without sacrificing performance, driving dynamics, or comfort. The expanded Top Torque program also plays a key role by providing extra power precisely when it’s needed—such as when entering highways or overtaking.

It is also worth noting the optimized powertrain available for certain models: The G291-12 transmission and RAR 2.278d rear axle noticeably improve the driving experience, especially when accelerating on inclines and at low maneuvering speeds, while also ensuring a quieter and more pleasant ride at 80 km/h thanks to reduced engine speed. The optimized powertrain further helps lower fuel consumption.

Top accident prevention for the protection of all road users

Mercedes-Benz Trucks places the highest priority on the safety of drivers and other road users. The assistance systems available in the Actros L help drivers recognize hazards early, brake in a timely manner, and maintain awareness of the traffic situation. These electronic aids are particularly effective in mitigating the consequences of lapses in attention due to fatigue, stress, or distraction.

Whether Active Brake Assist 6, Active Sideguard Assist 2, Front Guard Assist, or Attention Assist, to name a few: These safety features once again underscore the company’s direction as an industry pioneer. The systems not only meet but in some cases exceed the standards of the EU’s General Safety Regulation applicable since 2022 and 2024. In addition to safety-focused assistance systems, the new Actros L also benefits from the well-coordinated interaction of features such as Active Drive Assist 3 for partially automated driving (SAE Level 2) and Predictive Powertrain Control, the intelligent transmission and cruise control system. [1]

From February 2026, the portfolio will be expanded to include systems that comply with the upcoming GSR regulations effective July 2026 and September 2028. For instance, the next-generation Attention Assist 2, Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ further-developed attention assistant, will use an integrated infrared camera from speeds of 20 km/h to monitor the driver’s pupil position. The corresponding control unit calculates the driver’s line of sight, enabling the system to warn the driver if their attention strays from the road. Attention Assist 2 also incorporates the functionality of the attention assistant, which monitors fatigue by evaluating parameters such as lane keeping, driver activity, and steering behavior.

The enhanced Active Brake Assist 6 Plus, as an advancement of Active Brake Assist 6, uses 270-degree fusion technology for expanded environmental detection, allowing even faster reaction to critical situations. Key features include enhanced pedestrian protection, improved cyclist detection, and better response in curves, all aimed at maximizing accident prevention, especially at speeds up to 90 km/h.

Intelligent digital solutions for even greater efficiency

To simplify operations and workflows for fleet operators with the new Actros L, Mercedes-Benz Trucks offers a range of digital solutions and services. TruckLive provides a free entry point into Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ digital service solutions. It offers various connectivity services accessible via existing platforms such as MyTruckPoint. For example, Maintenance Management improves vehicle availability, while Live Traffic supports route planning with real-time traffic data. Starting this year, new connected services such as over-the-air updates, Service24h Connected, and Connected Traffic Warnings—for detecting and sharing hazard warnings with nearby vehicles—will be available. Additional features are in development.

Fleetboard’s premium telematics services also provide significant added value for profitable fleet management. Another high-value feature is Mercedes-Benz Trucks Uptime: This system continuously diagnoses the vehicle’s status and provides concrete action recommendations. To maximize vehicle availability and minimize breakdowns, Mercedes-Benz Trucks offers customers various service contracts with predictable monthly costs. The premium package, Mercedes-Benz Trucks Complete, is an all-inclusive service package that covers all workshop work, including wear parts.

[1] Mercedes-Benz Trucks aims to provide the best possible driver assistance within system limits. However, as required by law, the driver retains full responsibility for the safe operation of the vehicle at all times.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck