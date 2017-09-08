Mercedes-Benz accessories GmbH at the IAA Frankfurt 2017: Using cyber goggles to load a roof box

The centrepiece of the Mercedes-Benz Accessories presence at the 2017 International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt is the range of accessories for the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class. However, it is not only products for the pickup that Mercedes-Benz Accessories GmbH is showing in Frankfurt: overall, there are eleven vehicles equipped with genuine Mercedes-Benz accessories and parts on display, from the C-Class through to the GLA. This includes the 10-spoke, 20” light-alloy wheels on the S-Class Cabrio on centre stage Level 1 during the press days. In addition, Mercedes-Benz fans will find a broad range of gift items, model cars and accessories available for purchase at the Mercedes-Benz Collection Shop in the ‘Festhalle’ (Hall 2), Level 0. A particular highlight at the Shop is the special 1:18-scale “Mercedes-Benz X-Class” model, available in a limited edition of 150 and only available at IAA 2017.

One of many attractions at the Mercedes-Benz stand is the virtual loading of a Mercedes-Benz roof box using Augmented Reality. A real “eye-catcher”, the Microsoft HoloLens allows visitors to place virtual bags or sports items, such as skis and equipment in a real roof box mounted on an E-Class sedan. The camera recognises the user’s hand and head movements, then moves the virtual objects accordingly, as if in a science fiction film. Staff from Mercedes-Benz Global Training will be supervising the virtual loading exercise at the show stand. Mercedes-Benz already uses Augmented Reality for the technical training of workshop employees.

At the IAA, Mercedes-Benz will show how its vehicles can be individualised to an exceptionally high standard with products from Mercedes-Benz Accessories GmbH, using vehicles displayed on Level 2 of the Mercedes-Benz exhibition hall:

The GLC Coupé : The Rear Spoiler gives the vehicle an even sportier appearance. Thanks to the existing primer, the spoiler can be painted in the desired colour of the owner’s choice. The iPad ® Rear Integration is a docking station that can be turned and tilted, allowing the iPad ® to be used either vertically or horizontally. The pre-installation attachment for the Entertainment and Comfort System that can be mounted to the back of the front seats allows an ergonomically and crash-secure integration of the iPad ® with all its functions into the GLC Coupé. All connections, e.g. for headphones or charging cables, remain accessible. A coat hanger, folding table or tablet holder also can be very easily attached to the pre-installed attachment.

Mercedes-Benz Accessories GmbH is also showing genuine Accessories engineered and specially designed for the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class . There are five X-Class models on display and one during the first Press day in the exhibition hall and outside display area. Accessories such as styling bar, sidebar, hardtop and hardcover as well as loading and off-road solutions round out the exhibited vehicles.

An overview of the products:

The solidly built and scratch-resistant styling bar in polished stainless steel complements the distinctive and robust pickup design and gives the vehicle a sporty progressive look. A black-painted steel version of the styling bar is also available as option.

The styling and paintwork of the hard tonneau cover ensure that it complements the overall design of the pickup. At the same time, the hard cover protects goods from theft and adverse weather conditions. It is unlocked via a separate key and has an automatically switched on LED light.

The weather- and tear-resistance soft tonneau cover covers the loading area and can protect the load perfectly. The easy retraction of the soft tonneau cover allows quick access to the load.

In addition to the standard tie-down eyes or rails, the X-Class can also be equipped with load-securing rails. These are mounted on the floor of the load area and allow the load to be correctly secured according to regulatory load security norms.

The side bars give the vehicle even more robust appearance when seen from the side. The treads on the side bars provide a safe and non-slip surface that makes getting in or out of the car easier, as also loading or unloading. The side bars are available in either polished stainless steel or in black-painted steel variants.

The hardtop, painted in the vehicle colour, features a linear profile that complements the vehicle design profile, while also increasing load capacity, as well as insuring protection of the load from damp, dust and theft. Various window options are available, all of which ensure the supply of light and fresh air to the load compartment. The hardtop is optionally available with roof rails.

The weather-resistant load floor liner offers effective protection against paintwork damage across the full load floor. The black lining is made of plastic and lies directly below the loading edge. Therefore, it is compatible with all covers and lashing rails.

The freely positional load surface divider system provides a movable partition that can be used to subdivide the load area. The system holds the load in place and helps ensure the safe transport of goods on the load surface.

The aluminium roll cover can be opened and closed in stages. It protects the load from damp and dust, as well as from theft. The Roll Cover can be locked using a separate key.

The lockable stowage box has a capacity of 156 ltr, providing ample space for tools or other equipment and protecting the items stored from adverse weather conditions and theft.

The three-piece, 3 mm thick stainless steel technical under guard extends over the engine, the transmission and the exhaust system of the vehicle. Because of the openings, repair and maintenance measures are easily facilitated.

[1] provisional availability from March 2018[2] provisional availability from March 2018[3] provisional availability from January 2018