Mercedes-Benz A-Class named ‘Game-Changer’ at Carwow awards

Mercedes-Benz A-Class has won the ‘Game-changer’ award at the carwow Car of The Year Awards, in a ceremony in London last night.

The A-Class was praised for its innovative technology, interior comfort and low running costs.

Mat Watson of carwow, said: “No car is more worthy of the carwow Game-changer Award than the new Mercedes A-Class. It’s desirable, good to drive and economical. But it’s the combination of cool interior design and unrivalled technology that really raises the bar for all cars regardless of their size or price.”

The A-Class hatch is available with a choice of five frugal engines: A 180 d; A 180; A 200; A 220 (also available with 4MATIC all-wheel-drive) and A 250. Prices start at £23,075 for the A 180 SE. All A-Class models come as standard with twin seven-inch displays including a central touchscreen with MBUX multimedia system featuring ‘Hey Mercedes’ intelligent voice control.

The A-Class Saloon is also now available to order, with prices starting from £26,760 for the A 200 Sport.

For more information on the A-Class, please visit: www.mercedes-benz.co.uk.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz