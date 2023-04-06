Mercedes-Benz: 360° environmental check successfully completed for C 300 e plug-in hybrid: summary of results

Mercedes has published product-related environmental information according to the ISO 14021 standard since 2005

Important factors for the lifecycle assessment of a plug-in hybrid vehicle include the resources consumed in production and the charging processes of the high voltage battery during vehicle operation. In production, the additional drivetrain components of the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 e plug-in hybrid sedan (WLTP: combined fuel consumption, weighted: 0.7–0.5 l/100 km, combined CO₂ emissions, weighted: 16– 2 g/km, combined electrical power consumption, weighted: 19.8–17.8 kWh/100 km)[1] require a greater use of material and energy resources. However, an overall picture only emerges when the entire life cycle is considered: This is because during its operating phase, the C 300 e benefits from the high efficiency of the electrified powertrain.

Data, facts and figures: The lifecycle performance of the C 300e plug-in hybrid at a glance

Mercedes-Benz based its analysis of the charging of the high-voltage battery on two different energy sources: One scenario is based on power from renewable sources (electricity from hydropower)[2], and the other on the European power mix2. Both scenarios are based on a mileage of 200,000 km. The result: If renewable power (hydroelectric power) is used to charge the C 300 e, lifecycle CO 2 emissions can be almost halved.

With the increased electric range (WLTP) brought about by the C 300 e battery and its usable energy capacity of approximately 25 kWh and an electric output of 95 kW, the car can cover distances of up to 116 km[3] in all-electric mode without using the combustion engine.

210 components with a total weight of 90.4 kg can be made in part with materials that result in lower consumption of resources (recycled plastics and renewable raw materials).

Mercedes-Benz is building a battery recycling plant in Kuppenheim in southern Germany with a process that will achieve a recovery rate of over 96%.

All company-owned Mercedes-Benz car and van plants worldwide have operated on a net carbon-neutral basis since 2022.

Since 2021, Mercedes-Benz has ensured a subsequent offset with green electricity when customers use Mercedes me Charge[4] public charging stations in Europe, the USA and Canada. Certificates of origin ensure that corresponding amounts of green electricity are fed into the grid for charged energy quantities after the charging process.

Download the full 360° environmental check for the Mercedes-Benz C 300 e as a pdf file here.

[1] The figures shown are the WLTP CO 2 figures measured according to Article 2 No. 3 of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures. Electrical consumption has been determined on the basis of Regulation (EC) No. 2017/1151/EU.

[2] The analysis used the GaBi software and database from 2022 (Version SP2022.01) by Sphera Solutions GmbH.

[3] The figures shown are the WLTP CO 2 figures measured according to Article 2 No. 3 of Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures. Electrical consumption [and range] have been determined on the basis of Regulation No. 2017/1151/EU.

[4] In order to allow use of the Mercedes me connect service “Mercedes me Charge”, a separate charging contract with a selected third-party provider is required for charging payment and billing purposes. A personal Mercedes me ID and agreement to the Terms of Use for the Mercedes me connect services are required for use of the Mercedes me connect services.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz