Mercedes-Benz 2021 results: Transformation accelerates with electric and luxury focus

Performance improved: Product mix and cost efficiency support adjusted EBIT increase at Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans of 105%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (ticker symbol: MBG) achieved strong financial results for the fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, while accelerating its strategy as a pure-play manufacturer of desirable cars and vans.

In 2021, good product mix, solid net pricing, continued cost-discipline and favourable used car performance lifted the adjusted Return on Sales (RoS) for the Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans division to 12.7% in the full year, even as the COVID-19 pandemic and semiconductor supply chain bottlenecks continued to affect the business. Since 2019 fixed costs at Mercedes-Benz Cars have fallen by 16% while revenue per unit improved by 26% to an average €49,800 per vehicle.

Mercedes-Benz achieved several technological milestones last year: The company introduced four battery electric vehicles and attained the first internationally valid system approval for SAE-Level 3 automated driving. The EQS electric flagship received strong reviews and orders for the vehicle are currently at around 20,000 of which 3,600 came in January 2022. Mercedes-Benz is preparing to roll out a raft of new electric vehicles this year, including the EQE and EQS SUV.

”2021 was a year of strategic progress for Mercedes-Benz. Three numbers illustrate how this transformation is gaining traction: Top-end vehicle sales rose by 30%, sales of electric cars surged 64%, and our adjusted EBIT increased by 105%. That’s a strong demonstration of the potential of this brand and this team. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to all our colleagues who made this excellent result possible,” said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. “With a clear agenda for this year we are confident about 2022. Aside from the relentless focus on cost efficiency and supply chain management, our strategic priorities are: Scaling electric vehicles, accelerating our car-software plans and growing our luxury business.”

On February 1, 2022 the previous Daimler AG was renamed Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Daimler Mobility AG became Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG. The former Daimler Trucks & Buses division was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on December 10, 2021. Figures within financial statements have therefore been split into continued and discontinued operations. In line with the newly formed Group divisions, the reporting structure and the prior-year figures have been adjusted accordingly. All figures are preliminary and unaudited.

In the fourth quarter, the company realized a one-time Group EBIT gain of €9.2 billion from deconsolidation, due to the spin-off of the Daimler commercial vehicle business. This one-time EBIT effect has no impact on the cash flow and no material impact on taxes. It is the perspective of the management that this is a pure valuation effect and has therefore been excluded from the basis for determining the dividend proposal.

Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group revenue reached €168 billion (2020: €154.3 billion). The share from continuing operations was €133.9 billion (2020: €121.8 billion). Group EBIT was €29.1 billion (2020: €6.6 billion), thereof the share from continuing operations was €16.0 billion (2020: €6.1 billion). Adjusted EBIT, reflecting the underlying business, was €19.2 billion (2020: €8.6 billion). Group net profit was €23.4 billion (2020: €4.0 billion). The share from continuing operations was €11.1 billion (2020: €4.0 billion).

In 2021, net profit excluding the deconsolidation result rose to €14.2 billion (2020: €4.0 billion). Earnings per share, excluding the deconsolidation result, rose by 280% to €12.89 (2020: €3.39).

Mercedes-Benz Group Q4 Q4 Change FY FY Change 2021 2020 21/20 2021 2020 21/20 Revenue, in millions of € 43,389 46,621 -7% 167,971 154,309 +9% EBIT, in millions of € 14,557 4,598 +217% 29,069 6,603 +340% EBIT adjusted, in millions of € 5,231 5,151 +2% 19,230 8,641 +123% Net profit/loss, in millions of € 12,746 3,589 +255% 23,3961 4,009 +484% Earnings per share (EPS), in € 11.82 3.26 +263% 21.502 3.39 +534% Employees (December 31) – – – 172,4255 275,943 -38% Net liquidity (industrial business, December 31), in millions of € 21,005 17,855 +18% 21,005 17,855 +18% Free cash flow (industrial business)3, in millions of € 1,961 4,751 -59% 8,606 8,259 +4% Free cash flow (industrial business) adjusted4, in millions of € 2,267 4,894 -54% 10,882 9,155 +19%

1 Excluding the result from the deconsolidation of the Daimler commercial vehicle business, net profit amounted to €14,180 million.

2 Excluding the result from the deconsolidation of the Daimler commercial vehicle business, EPS amounted to €12.89.

3 Including former Daimler Trucks & Buses division.

4 Including former Daimler Trucks & Buses division. The free cash flow of the former Daimler Trucks & Buses division for 2021 amounted to €726 million until the spin-off and hive down went into effect on 9 December 2021.

5 As at 31 December 2021 excluding the employees of the spun-off Daimler commercial vehicle business.

