Mercedes-AMG with new, notarised lap record: The GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ is the fastest series production SUV on the North Loop of Nürburgring

With an officially measured and notarised lap time of 7.49.369 minutes, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ (combined fuel consumption: 11.9 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions: 270 g/km) is the fastest series production SUV in the world on the North Loop of Nürburgring. In autumnal track conditions, AMG development engineer Markus Hofbauer at the wheel of the series-production eight-cylinder model bettered the previous record time by a competitor at the first attempt.

The technical concept of the mid-size high-performance SUV provides the ideal basis for this outstanding lap time: apart from the powerful, high-torque 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine, this includes the air suspension system with adaptively variable damping, the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution, the rear axle locking differential and the high-performance ceramic composite braking system. The GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ is not only the top performer, but also fully day-to-day suitable: it has plenty of space for passengers and luggage, a variable interior, extensive safety features and a high level of long-distance comfort.

As is usual at Mercedes-AMG, the record lap was measured precisely by the independent experts of “wige SOLUTIONS”. An independent notary also confirmed the lap time and that the vehicle’s condition was in accordance with regulations.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz