Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport partners with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to accelerate performance through new technology solutions

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport is delighted to announce a new partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to enhance the team’s operational efficiency, car performance and overall technology capability.

To begin the new partnership, HPE were welcomed into the team at the Canadian Grand Prix over the race weekend.

Recognising that organisations that harness data – and have the speed and agility to learn from and quickly act on it – will be the winners, HPE is focused on developing intelligent solutions that allow customers to capture, analyse and act upon data seamlessly from edge to cloud. Through the new partnership, the team will benefit from advisory services from HPE Pointnext, as well as innovative software solutions from HPE.

“We are delighted to welcome Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport”, said Toto Wolff, Team Principal & CEO. “Data is becoming increasingly important – not just in the world of Formula One, but the world in general. In F1, we use data on our relentless search for performance, across all functions of the team – both at the track and at the factory. With the support of HPE we can better process and analyse that data, enabling our team members to do what they do best – from the early stages of conceiving a competitive car to the final moment of the car setup on a race weekend. Formula One has always been on the forefront of technological development and with partners like HPE we are able to accelerate our development rate to an even faster pace.”

The partnership involves a multi-year technology roadmap, with phased product and process implementation across the factory and trackside operations, to improve performance and capability, while furthering the team’s engineering excellence.

“The future belongs to the fast – and nowhere is that more true than within the world of Formula One racing,” said Antonio Neri, President and Chief Executive Officer, HPE. “We are thrilled to support Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport on their digital transformation journey and look forward to working alongside their team members to unlock new levels of innovation and performance – both on and off the track.”

Prior to today’s announcement, the first phase of HPE hardware installation has already been completed at the team’s factory in Brackley, UK. This deployment includes the Apollo high-performance computing (HPC) system, which has been integrated into the on-site data centre. This will be used to run complex race simulations, giving the engineers additional information and insights to make faster and better-informed decisions before, during and after on-track sessions.

“The organizations that can turn data into knowledge, knowledge into insights and insights into outcomes will be the winners,” said Jim Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer, HPE. “Our sponsorship of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport is all about bringing the power of the world’s best technology and services to a team with a history of innovation to fuel performance at the highest possible level.”

