Mercedes-AMG opens new delivery hall in Affalterbach

With immediate effect, German Mercedes-AMG customers can take delivery of their new vehicle directly in Affalterbach, in a new delivery hall. The already special event of taking possession of a new vehicle is made even more emotive by the completely newly developed customer touchpoint of the performance and sports car brand AMG. The new delivery hall is part of Mercedes-AMG’s comprehensive global approach of offering customers and fans a wide variety of static and dynamic formats with which to experience the vehicles and the AMG brand. The expansion of the worldwide AMG sales network, which now comprises six AMG Brand Centres with the opening of “AMG Seoul”, also contributes to this.

Mercedes-AMG inaugurated the new AMG Customer Delivery Centre in Affalterbach this week, with the handover of the first new vehicles to customers. The delivery hall, which covers more than 700 square metres, has been completely redesigned, and its interior design also reflects the Performance Luxury claim of the AMG brand. Among other things, the special mastic asphalt flooring, the reduced interior with high-quality materials and the characteristic AMG colours contribute to this.

Two experience areas with a total of five delivery bays are available for the vehicle handover. Two pits in the ‘Paddock Club’ put the focus on the brand’s motorsport roots and the close ties to Formula 1. This area is reserved for the particularly sporty models, such as the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series (combined fuel consumption 12.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 292 g/km)[1]. In the ‘Business Lounge’, the second delivery area, up to three AMG vehicles can be handed over at the same time. Customers can decide for themselves how they want their handover day to proceed: a meal in the AMG Private Lounge, exploring the latest models in the AMG Showroom, or even a look behind the scenes at the AMG engine factory as part of a tour are all part of the extensive arrangements available. The actual handover of the new vehicle now takes place under the motto “Unboxing your Star”, as a special vehicle collection experience at the Affalterbach location.

A new vehicle handover can be booked from the relevant car price list. At present, collection of a new AMG vehicle from the Affalterbach location is possible only for German customers.

“Our new concept will do even more justice to the special occasion of handing over a Mercedes-AMG. With the new delivery hall in Affalterbach, we are creating an emotive setting that perfectly matches the special atmosphere of our customers’ first contact with their new dream car. The new hall increases our delivery capacity and can now make this special moment possible for even more AMG customers,” says Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. “Our goal is to make this exceptional experience accessible to more markets.”

The special AMG brand experience and contact with its fans and customers is also being expanded internationally by Mercedes-AMG. For example, in addition to the approximately 600 AMG Performance Centres and the first AMG Experience Centre directly at the Zhejiang International Circuit in China, the worldwide sales network now also includes six AMG Brand Centres which go far beyond a conventional showroom concept. The most recent of these was opened in Seoul, South Korea at the beginning of September. The other AMG Brand Centres are located in Gdansk (Poland), Beijing and Shanghai (China), Sydney (Australia) and Tokyo (Japan).

Compared to the AMG Performance Centres, all AMG Brand Centres are distinguished by additional features such as extra display space for special shows or an AMG Game Zone, offering a comprehensive customer and brand experience. In the new “AMG Seoul” Brand Centre, for example, a 3D configurator is in use for the first time in Asia, allowing customers to digitally explore various AMG models. “AMG Experts”, who have completed specialist AMG training in Korea and Germany, are also available to give individual advice and all-round support to customers in the special AMG customer lounge.

[1] The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the “NEDC CO2 figures” according to Article 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures.

